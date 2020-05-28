Ruby Rose becomes cryptic about the shocking output of & # 39; Batwoman & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML4a7a509fca91b1a63b7df32a627abcbb13%

The CW

Sharing a video that highlighted her time on the show, the former & # 39; Orange Is the New Black & # 39; actress comments: & # 39; I have remained silent because that is my choice for now & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Ruby pink has released a cryptic message addressing his surprising departure from the television series "Batwoman"After just one season, telling fans," Those who know, know. "

%MINIFYHTML4a7a509fca91b1a63b7df32a627abcbb14% %MINIFYHTML4a7a509fca91b1a63b7df32a627abcbb14%

The 34-year-old actress left the world stunned last week (ending May 24) when she announced she was leaving the show and gave no reason for her departure in a carefully worded statement.

However, in a new Instagram post, Ruby opened up about the decision a bit and told her followers that "staying silent" is her "option for now."

%MINIFYHTML4a7a509fca91b1a63b7df32a627abcbb15%

"Thank you all for coming on this trip. If I mentioned everyone, it would be 1000 labels … but thanks to the cast, crew, producers and studio," Ruby wrote alongside a featured video of her time on the show. "It was not an easy decision, but those who know, know."

"I didn't want to not recognize everyone involved and how great this was for television and for our community. I have been silent because that is my choice for now, but I know I adore them all. I am sure that next Season will also be amazing. "Xxx * hang up the hood and cloak."

<br />

It remains to be seen who will enter Ruby's shoes as Batwoman for the second season, and the CW network has yet to announce her replacement.

Ruby's Instagram post quickly drew encouraging comments from her fans, writing: "As long as the option to leave was 100 percent yours, fans will respect it and look forward to your next adventure. You're a damn rock, Ruby!"