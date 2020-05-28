Ruby Rose Addresses Batwoman's Exit Controversy – "Those Who Know, Know,quot;

Ruby Rose surprisingly left her lead role on The CW’s Batwoman earlier this year, which surprised many fans. At the time of the news, it was not entirely clear why he left the series set, however, many speculated that it was because he did not like filming in Vancouver, British Columbia, while others argued that it was due to his accident. the previous year.

According to The Daily Beast, Ruby Rose recently addressed the controversy on her social media, but kept her response very vague. As previously reported, Rose announced her departure last week and said she would no longer be returning for the second season.

Ruby Rose's Kate Kane was the first bizarre superhero on television, but despite her groundbreaking theme, reports suggested it wasn't entirely her decision to leave. Sources close to production claimed that Ruby was increasingly unhappy filming the show.

Experts claimed that he was clearly unhappy, and that made him very unpleasant for other cast and crew members. On her Instagram Wednesday night, Rose thanked everyone for watching the show and further stated, "It was not an easy decision, but those who know, know."

Rose went on to say that she chose to remain silent on the matter because it is her right to do so. Anyway, she said that next season would be great with or without her.

At the time of the news of his departure, Deadline reported that producers and other executives agreed to Rose's departure from Batwoman.

The team working on Batwoman I was not happy working with her because I was not happy either. In other words, it was not a beneficial atmosphere. The source shared that it was "not a good option,quot; and decided that it was better for her to leave.

As noted above, other sources said a large part of her decision to leave was her injury in 2019, which left her in the hospital and needed surgery. In the meantime Tonight's show with Jimmy FallonRose said she had to have an operation and was almost paralyzed.



