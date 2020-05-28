Roshel CEO talks about new armored vehicles seen on NASA's historic mission to the ISS – Upnews Info

Roshel Defense Solutions CEO Roman Shimonov talks about his company's armored vehicles seen on NASA's historic mission to the International Space Station (ISS) and Roshel's innovative approach to industry

Roshel Defense Solutions is located in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, and specializes in the design and manufacture of a wide range of armored vehicles equipped with integrated security solutions and innovative defense technologies. Roshel is a private corporation dedicated to the mission of providing complex security solutions for government and business corporations in today's changing security environment.

Roman Shimonov, the company's CEO, responded by email to the Upnews Info questions about his company and its role in the defense industry.

Could you tell us a little more about your company?

Roshel Defense is a manufacturer of special purpose and armored vehicles. Our production facility in Ontario, Canada serves a global customer base consisting of business operators, government agencies, and law enforcement departments. Our manufacturing capacity of 300 vehicles per year is much less than the market demand for our products, therefore, allows us to be selective with our clients. Since our key focus is the implementation and integration of new technologies on our vehicle platforms, we mostly serve the North American market, which is ready to embrace the innovation we have to offer.

What do you do differently? Why are the largest US government agencies? USA, including NASA, and security companies choose their young and relatively small company as a provider?

Despite being on the market for not so many years, we were able to earn a reputation as a trusted manufacturer capable of delivering complex armored vehicle projects involving the integration of innovative systems such as fire source detection, interference, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. , etc. From day one, we've been building our portfolio and investing in performance history, even if we initially had to engage in not-so-profitable projects.

We offer our clients not only vehicles, but solutions. We equip vehicles with technological characteristics that respond to the tactical needs of the client. Obviously, we cannot do it on our own. To offer cutting-edge technologies, we partner with world leaders in their industries. For example, we work closely with IAI, Israel's state entity, the leading defense and aerospace manufacturer. IAI gives us access to unique technologies that we integrate into our vehicles. In recent years, we have successfully carried out a series of joint projects for the American police community.

The armored vehicle market is emerging in a very competitive landscape. To stay ahead of the competition, building a trusted protected ballistic vehicle is no longer enough. The vehicle has to serve the mission first. We dedicate all our resources and efforts to R,amp;D to ensure that we can offer our customers new applications for technologies and not only respond to their existing requirements. We stay creative and create new opportunities for the market.

Could you tell us about the APC senator seen handing over NASA astronauts for the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and the Crew Dragon spacecraft at Kennedy Space Center?

We can't reveal any tech details built into this specific vehicle, but as you have seen from the posted photos and videos of the events, NASA is using the APC Roshel Senator to support their missions and in particular to defend astronauts on a launch trip. at the Kennedy Space Center. The Senator APC is a high-performance multi-purpose armored vehicle for armored vehicles designed for police, intelligence, rescue and medical applications around the world. It is a modular platform that can be easily converted to accommodate a wide variety of operations. It is capable of equipping itself with advanced defense and security systems, such as video surveillance, cybersecurity, communications, fire source detection, gas detection, chemical and radiation protection. The Senator provides ballistic protection up to CEN B7 and defends occupants in the event of a simultaneous explosion of 2 hand-grenades from German DM-51 munitions or equivalent anti-personnel light mines.

How do you see the future of your industry?

The future is definitely in unmanned platforms and autonomous vehicles. Autonomous driving technologies are specifically applicable to defense and security industries where protecting the life of the person is a key priority. We work closely with our partners and do our own research and development to accelerate the integration and wide use of these technologies. I am sure that the revolution that has happened in the aerial systems is at the gates of the automotive industry.