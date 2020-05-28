Romee Strijd & # 39; happy & # 39; due to pregnancy two years after the diagnosis of polycystic ovary syndrome

%MINIFYHTML89d6d9640dead0ba95bd33682c9a5e4f13%

Announcing that she is expecting a first child with her partner Laurens van Leeuwen, the angel from Victoria & # 39; s Secret advises other women to believe in themselves and to be kind to their bodies.

Dutch model Romee Strijd She is pregnant two years after she was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome and told that she would have difficulty conceiving.

The angel from Victoria & # 39; s Secret announced the happy news through Instagram, uploading a photo of her partner Laurens van Leeuwen cradling her baby.

"WE'RE GOING TO HAVE A BABY!" she wrote, revealing everything about her battle to become a mother.

"2 years ago I was diagnosed with PCOS after not having my period for 7 years. I was devastated because being a mother and starting a family with @laurensvleeuwen is my biggest dream … I was so scared that I could never do it because they told me it was more difficult having babies naturally … "he added. "I started researching PCOS and came to the conclusion that mine was not the typical pcos … Mine was because my body was in fight or flight mode … which means my body was under constant stress. .. "

"I started researching the natural cure for PCOS and came to the conclusion that I should do less high intensity training, not restrict food, be kind to myself, and take breaks when necessary. I also tried some natural supplements, acupuncture and we also got a place in the Netherlands, to be able to spend more time with the family (since I am such a familiar person). "

"I am so happy and grateful to say that I got my period back last November and SOON WE ARE A FAMILY OF THREE (sic)."

Offering advice to other women who dream of becoming mothers, she added, "Believe in yourself and be kind to yourself and your body and don't let those thoughts affect you too much."