Rockies vs. Dodgers at MLB The Show 20, May 28, 2020

With the start of the Major League Baseball season postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, here at Up News Info we take a look at how the Rockies would fare in MLB The Show 20 on PlayStation 4. We will have a story for each game that It had been scheduled until real life baseball returns. Here's a look at the Rockies' preseason virtual preview. Upon entering Thursday's game, the Rockies were 35-19.

The Rockies (35-19) have a three-game lead over the Dodgers (32-22). The two teams will play the fourth of their four-game series on Thursday. Kyle Freeland (5-4) takes the mound for Colorado, while David Price (5-4) throws for Los Angeles. The live broadcast begins at 11 a.m. MT.

