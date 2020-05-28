Robots delivering food, groceries in Frisco – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML6eec179f152fd7caf44f5f5898a1ea2313%

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) Robots now share streets and sidewalks in Frisco with cars and pedestrians, delivering food and groceries to those quarantined in their homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Companies like Hurts Donut use a fleet of bots to deliver donuts to homes.

"I thought it would be a better and new experience with our customers," said owner Keith Selby.

He says it is not just a novelty, it is for sure. "We are trying to be safe for our clients and have no contact."

Contactless delivery is especially popular this time due to the pandemic.

Robots are a creation of Starship technology.

The items are placed in a basket on the robot with gloved hands.

The app sends a signal to the robot to deliver to the home within a two-mile radius. Its sensors and cameras help navigate the streets and sidewalks.

"He has a bubble of consciousness around him," said Robert Beuhler, Sales Director for Starship.

Julie Geiger, who has used the service twice, says it has been quite entertaining to receive deliveries from a robot.

"It is not only a novelty, it is a contactless delivery," he said. "We never see another human being."

"Who doesn't like to get donuts from a robot," joked his son Jake Geiger.

Universities have used delivery bots for food. Starship serves many universities, including the University of Texas at Dallas.

But when the students went home, the company accelerated its operations and moved services to Frisco.

"In Texas, there is a law that allows personal delivery devices to drive through the streets, but we are working with Frisco and we are good partners." Beuhler said.

Each delivery costs around $ 1.99

Several local companies, such as Hareli Fresh Market, Kpop Burger & Crab King, Chicken Express, Gully Point, and Fuzzy’s Taco, are using robots to deliver food and groceries.

"Businesses are excited about the opportunity to offer contactless delivery," said Beuhler.