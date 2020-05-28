Riverside County Courts to resume jury duty in June – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML3e961007d479ca2b9f8d13907d8810b614% %MINIFYHTML3e961007d479ca2b9f8d13907d8810b614%

Starting— Starting in June, the Riverside County Superior Court will resume the convening of juries for trials in an effort to decrease the number of backlogs that have accumulated in the past two months due to the closure of the coronavirus.

"Cases with upcoming constitutional and statutory deadlines will take precedence," the Executive Office of the Superior Court said in a statement.

The court suspended the call for potential jurors in late March, immediately after eight county courts were closed to the public in light of the pandemic.

The Riverside Hall of Justice, Larson Justice Center in Indio and Southwest Justice Center in Murrieta were operating with limited hours, although it was not immediately clear which courts would resume the trials first.

The call for jury duty will begin in two to three weeks, and prospective jurors will be asked to complete online questionnaires in advance to reduce their time in court.

Authorities said jurors presenting for the service will be required to wear face shields at all times inside the courthouse, along with court personnel, and will be allowed to wait outside of court until their names are called.

The jury meeting rooms would also be rearranged and only a small number of juries would sit inside at the same time to promote social distancing.

You can find more information about the new Riverside County jury duty policies on the county court website.

