Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remembers his late father Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor passed away last month on April 30. The actor, who entertained us for decades, took his last breath after battling leukemia for two years. Saying goodbye to the veteran actor has not only left a void in our hearts, but also in the lives of his family members, his wife Neetu Kapoor, their son Ranbir Kapoor, and their daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who has been posting photos with captions. touching on their social networks. , remembering his father.

%MINIFYHTML2156083d95cbc6a9000a2199d841b9c414% %MINIFYHTML2156083d95cbc6a9000a2199d841b9c414%

And once again, he turned to social media to share a series of photos of his father and other family members. One of the photos he posted was of his wedding ceremony where Rishi Kapoor can be seen sitting next to the couple along with his family friends like Shweta Nanda.

Another image is where Rishi, Neetu, Ranbir and Riddhima can be seen posing with the legendary singer, Lata Mangeshkar. She wrote a caption along with the photo that said, "Good times." One more photo is where Riddhima and Rishi's daughter is seen wearing great glasses …

Check the photos here:

%MINIFYHTML2156083d95cbc6a9000a2199d841b9c415%

Unfortunately, Riddhima was unable to attend her father's funeral since she was in Delhi, and was only able to reach Mumbai two days later due to the ongoing blockade.

Rishi Kapoor will continue to live in the hearts of his fans and his family members, forever.

