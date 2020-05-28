Rick Ross alleges that Baby Mama is driving his kids away from him!

Rapper Rick Ross is accusing his baby, Briana Camille, of keeping his children away from him, a week after a DNA test showed that he fathered his two children.

In legal documents obtained by Bossip.com, Ross claims that Camille keeps her children away from him while she takes the ongoing custody case out. In addition to that, Ross claims that Camille is currently in possession of a company vehicle that she refuses to return.

"The defendant asserts that he will not be able to exercise parenting time with minor children without court intervention to ensure that parenting time is granted," Ross said in the documents.

He says Camille is also "engaging in erratic behaviors."

Ross was beaten last week after he clowned his baby mom following the results of the paternity suit. Camille is claiming that Ross has not been providing for her children financially and she is seeking child support.