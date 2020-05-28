Home Entertainment Rick Ross alleges that Baby Mama is driving his kids away from...

Rick Ross alleges that Baby Mama is driving his kids away from him!

Bradley Lamb
Rapper Rick Ross is accusing his baby, Briana Camille, of keeping his children away from him, a week after a DNA test showed that he fathered his two children.

In legal documents obtained by Bossip.com, Ross claims that Camille keeps her children away from him while she takes the ongoing custody case out. In addition to that, Ross claims that Camille is currently in possession of a company vehicle that she refuses to return.

