Richard Herd, a puzzled boss in & # 39; Seinfeld & # 39 ;, dies at 87

Richard Herd, who played men of the law, tough guys, a general, an alien commander, and a Watergate thief, but was better known as Mr. Wilhelm, George Costanza's supervisor, in "Seinfeld," died Tuesday. at his home in Los Angeles. He was 87 years old.

His wife, Patricia (Crowder) Herd, an actress, said the cause was complications from colon cancer.

Like Wilhelm, a New York Yankees executive who briefed team owner George Steinbrenner (voiced by Larry David), Herd brought grandfathering and slightly dazzling behavior to his dealings with George (played by Jason Alexander), the lazy assistant of the Yankees & # 39; traveling secretary.

Sometimes she worried that George was working too hard or breaking under pressure. But he also accused him of theft when he sweated under questioning, which George attributed to spicy Chinese food.

In one episode, Wilhelm is kidnapped by a cult that uses a carpet cleaning service as a facade. When George, who is angry that the cult did not want to brainwash him, told him that he is a hostage, he responds: “Wilhelm? My name is Tania, "the alias that heiress Patty Hearst used after being kidnapped by terrorists in 1974.

Herd, a veteran movie and television character actor who had moved from one project to another since 1970, appeared in 11 episodes of "Seinfeld,quot; from 1995 to 1998, greatly raising his profile.

"‘ Seinfeld "was one of the best jobs I've ever had," he told USA Today in 2015. "He gave me a lot of recognition and he still does, because he plays all the time."

Herd was also known for his roles in several science fiction series, including Supreme Commander John in the 1983 miniseries "V,quot; and its sequel the following year; L’Kor, a Klingon, in "Star Trek: The Next Generation,quot;; and Admiral William Noyce in "Seaquest 2032,quot;.

Richard Thomas Herd was born on September 26, 1932 in Boston. Her father Richard was a railroad worker who died while serving in the military during World War II. Her mother, Katherine (Lydon) Herd, was a homemaker. After her husband's death, she married Pehr Swenson, an auto mechanic.

As a boy, Herd was diagnosed with osteomyelitis, a bone infection, forcing him to drop out of public school to go to the Industrial School for Crippled and Deformed Children in Boston (now Cotting School in Lexington, Massachusetts) for three years. . He later said that his recovery time at school and in a hospital, until he was successfully treated with penicillin, stimulated his imagination.

He started acting on the radio and on stage as a teenager, and studied for a time with Claude Rains at the Boston Summer Theater. He briefly served in the Army during the Korean War until an outbreak of osteomyelitis led to an honorable discharge; Then he began a long period of acting off Broadway and in the regional theater.

In 1970 he was chosen for his first film, "Hercules in New York,quot;, whose star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was also making his film debut.

It was kept busy for almost 50 years. He had roles in the miniseries "Ike: The War Years,quot; (1979), as General Omar Bradley; "The China Syndrome,quot; (1979), as head of the company that owns the nuclear plant that prevents a catastrophe; "All the President's Men,quot; (1976), such as Watergate thief James W. McCord Jr .; and the television series "T.J. Hooker,quot;, "Quantum Leap,quot; and "Desperate Housewives,quot;.

He also played Willy Loman in a 1995 Arthur Miller production of "The Death of a Salesman,quot; at the Ventura Court Theater Alliance. His wife played Willy's wife Linda.

In 2017, Herd portrayed the cult founder in one scene in Jordan Peele's critically acclaimed horror film "Get Out."

"I asked him to think of the scene as a Viagra ad trying to hide a deep rage," Peele wrote on Twitter after Herd's death. "He replied," That sounds like all the Viagra ads to me! "Then he nailed it absolutely."

In addition to his wife, his daughter, Erica Driggers, survives Herd; her son Rick; her stepdaughter, Alicia Ruskin; and two great-grandchildren. Her marriages with Amilda Tachibana and Dolores Wozadlo ended in divorce.

Herd, who was also a painter and sculptor, barely got the role of "Seinfeld,quot; as a Yankees executive. Or at least he worried that he couldn't do it.

After an audition that seemed to be going well, he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2016, he turned to leave and said, "Look, I have to tell you this. I hope it doesn't make a difference, but I'm a Red Sox fan." In response, he recalled, "Everyone threw their scripts at me."

"The next day," he added, "they said, 'Come and play with us.'"