RHOC's Kelly Dodd clarifies her latest controversial comment on COVID-19

Royal Orange County Housewives Star Kelly Dodd recently visited Instagram to "clarify,quot; her comments over the festive weekend about the COVID-19 virus in CO. On Monday, Dodd was excited to go to a restaurant and see people shopping after two months of confinement. But, when she exaggerated the low number of fatalities in the area and said she loved that no one wore masks, she ended up being rejected by the media and fans.

"Yes, we can finally go out to eat," Dodd said on his Instagram Stories. "Yes, nobody wears a mask. I love. Hurrah!"

When he entered the restaurant, Bravolebrity reiterated that "No one wears masks here in Orange County,quot; and then explained that it was "because no one is dying here from the virus."

This last comment led to Page six noting that the death toll in Orange County, California due to COVID-19 was 130 as of Monday. Once called in for her hype, Dodd responded with a clarification.

"I was in no way minimizing the deaths caused by this virus, and I have feelings for loved ones," Dodd said. "However, Orange County has 133 deaths out of every 3 million people, far fewer than most."

Throughout the new coronavirus pandemic, Dodd has made clear his beliefs that he values ​​personal freedom over government attempts to mitigate the spread of the virus. She shared a quote on Instagram that said it is not the government's job to protect her health. Instead, she believes it is the job of the government to protect her rights, and it is her job to protect her health.

"When you trade freedom for security, you end up losing both," Dodd said.

He was also found in some hot water at the start of the outbreak when he said the virus was the way God "thins the flock down." He finally apologized for that comment. Dodd has also been criticized by some for comparing the coronavirus to the flu, saying "people are going to die."

As for Kelly Dodd's latest comments during the holidays, she says she was encouraged and excited that people were away from home and that there was an appearance of normalcy. He also clarified that he was wearing a mask before eating his food after We weekly accused her of not wearing a mask.

"He was wearing a mask," Dodd said as he reviewed the clip he shared. “This lady here was not wearing the mask, and no client when we were eating was wearing the mask. The servers were, but you can't eat with a mask on, so clear your details. "



