RHOA's Nene Leakes posts cryptic message after adventure rumors

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes jumped on Instagram and posted a cryptic message, which seemed to rule out rumors of an alleged romance with a close friend.

"Starting my day as ✋🏾 #goodvibesonly or BYE," captioned a post by a young black woman who was blatantly walking away.

Her next post was in response to questions from fans about her scarves. Nene posted images of herself with a scarf tight around her mouth. Some took this as a fashion and health tip, while others think it might have been another way for Nene to shut down the rumor mill.

Nene is accused of approaching USDA Director Rodney White. According to Page Six, he is a friend of the family and the two had become close long after their problems with her husband, Gregg Leakes.

"People close to him have said that it's all about lifestyle," said a source. "If it weren't for that, he wouldn't give her the time of day … because he didn't before when she was nobody. He knew her before she became NeNe Leakes that she is today and before multiple surgeries. to change its appearance. "