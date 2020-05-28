RHOA's Nene Leakes posts cryptic message after adventure rumors

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes jumped on Instagram and posted a cryptic message, which seemed to rule out rumors of an alleged romance with a close friend.

"Starting my day as ✋🏾 #goodvibesonly or BYE," captioned a post by a young black woman who was blatantly walking away.

