Restaurants and retailers will soon receive authorization to reopen – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML161745113f054334c6aff76a2b0b9f4713%

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said today the state has been asked for a variance on its closing orders that would speed up the reopening of local businesses. If passed, that could allow restaurants and retailers to open their establishments with security protocols, possibly as early as this weekend.

%MINIFYHTML161745113f054334c6aff76a2b0b9f4714% %MINIFYHTML161745113f054334c6aff76a2b0b9f4714%

A press conference of county health officials is scheduled for Friday. Some news reports indicate that the conference may allow restaurant meals to be served as early as this weekend. Others have indicated a July 4 date to reopen canteens in restaurants and retail establishments that have limited to sidewalk delivery. Shopping malls could also open.

Earlier this month, Supervisor Kathryn Barger said during a county Economic Resilience Task Force meeting that she had been targeted on July 4.

The openings will likely be accompanied by limited capacity orders, social distancing, masks when possible, and things like temperature controls and hand washing stations when possible.

The opening may not happen soon enough for some Los Angeles County residents. Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation President Bill Allen said more than one million unemployment claims have been filed to date in Los Angeles County. Restaurant and store workers are among the worst affected.

%MINIFYHTML161745113f054334c6aff76a2b0b9f4715%