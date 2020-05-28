Researchers say mutations haven't made coronavirus more dangerous – BGR

%MINIFYHTML8ab9ff54d092152abfb8a968f9a3ffe811%

The new coronavirus can spread easily, making it an incredibly dangerous pathogen.

Researchers have studied the genome of the various SARS-CoV-2 strains circulating in the population, identified the most common mutations, and demonstrated that these genetic changes do not increase the transmissibility of COVID-19.

Most of the mutations appear to be neutral or slightly disadvantageous to the virus, and are mainly induced by the response of the immune system rather than adaptation of the virus.

The new coronavirus is so scary because of the way it spreads within a community. Anywhere, from a few minutes to a few hours, it can be enough for COVID-19 to spread from a carrier, and then it can take up to 14 days for symptoms to appear. When they do, they are not always specific, and many people who experienced it a few months ago might have mistaken it for the flu or a common cold. The death rate from the virus is higher than that from the flu, but low enough not to hinder its ability to spread to others. The faster the virus kills the host, the less likely that host will transmit the disease to its contacts. This is why "flattening the curve,quot; is so important, and why some forms of social distancing are still required to avoid a second wave. The longer the virus is contained, the easier it will be to treat, thanks to the emergence of new protocols, new medications, and the arrival of the first vaccines.

However, the virus is a living organism that can adapt to the environment through mutations. Scientists are already monitoring the various genetic changes that have occurred in the COVID-19 strains that have been observed since December, and they have good news. These mutations do not increase the pathogen's ability to spread to other people.

Researchers from The University College London (UCL) published a new study last week that is available in preprinted format on bioRxiv. The study is based on peer-reviewed research published in Infection, genetics and evolution earlier this month, detailing "patterns of diversity in the SARS-CoV-2 genome."

UCL geneticists analyzed virus genomes of more than 15,000 COVID-19 patients from 75 countries and attempted to determine whether strains that present a new mutation are actually more easily transmitted than previous strains. The researchers found 6,822 mutations worldwide, including 273 mutations that have occurred "repeatedly and independently." Of these, they focused on 31 mutations that occurred at least 10 times during the pandemic.

They modeled the evolutionary tree of these predominant mutations to see if their descendants would be more likely to outgrow versions of the virus that do not have the same mutation.

The study found no evidence that common mutations are increasing the virus's ability to spread. As we have previously explained, the virus already does a great job of infecting the population. And while it adapts to whatever conditions it finds within the host, mutations don't necessarily help the virus. The scientists said that some of the common genetic variations are neutral, but most of them are "slightly harmful." Many mutations were induced by the human immune system rather than the virus's need to adapt to the human host.

The researchers also observed a particular mutation affecting the spike protein of the coronavirus. Called D614G, the mutation appeared in other studies, and one of them said it could increase the transmissibility of the virus. UCL researchers say that is not the case and that D614G is not associated with the spread of COVID-19.

These findings are definitely good news for health officials establishing containment strategies, but also for researchers who are creating drugs and vaccines to neutralize the virus. That said, we are not out of the woods yet. All we can do is wait for a hazard to occur before medications and vaccines are ready.

