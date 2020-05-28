Republican Senators Say Governor Whitmer Lied About Husband's Boat Call – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML04eaf37557ae27e1e999d98ea592ce5d13%

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A Republican legislative leader said Wednesday that Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer "lied,quot; and participated in a "cover-up,quot; by requesting the removal of a social media post about her husband's attempt to plunge his boat into water during the coronavirus pandemic, only to later recognize that he dropped his name jokingly.

The governor confirmed Tuesday that her husband Marc Mallory called a dock company last week before he traveled to her home in the Elk Rapids area, after she urged people to "think hard,quot; about visit the region.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey asked why his staff contacted his office on Friday to successfully pressure Republican Senator Tom Barrett to remove his Facebook post on Mallory. The post was based on a post from the NorthShore Dock owner, who said his staff received a call from Mallory asking if his boat could be put in the water before Memorial Day weekend.

When Mallory was told there was no chance, Tad Dowker wrote, Mallory replied, "I am the governor's husband, will it make any difference?" According to The Detroit News. Subsequently, NorthShore Dock said on Facebook that Mallory was respectful and understood why the company could not quickly put its boat in the water.

"The Governor lied. Not only did he lie, but he ordered his staff to lie on his behalf to cover up his own lies, ”Shirkey said in remarks from the Senate. He said Whitmer's staff was "emphatic that the story was false and should be removed."

Whitmer spokeswoman Tiffany Brown said Shirkey's comment was "wrong and unfair, and frankly, he owes the governor an apology." She has been completely honest about the situation and has never instructed her staff to cheat on anyone or to contact her office. "

The relationship between Shirkey, Clarklake and Whitmer has been bad for some time, even before their state orders to stay home to curb COVID-19 sparked a lawsuit by the Republican-controlled Legislature. Last year, he used the word "bat,quot; and an expletive to call her "crazy." A month ago, his office broke decorum and released emails detailing Shirkey's proposal regarding the extensions of his stated coronavirus emergency.

Charlotte's Barrett said she took her position at the request of the governor's office as a precaution, but quickly rechecked the story over the weekend.

“His staff went from expressly denying it to the Senate leadership to not getting involved in the issue at all. Then on Tuesday, she tried to cover it up as a joke, "he said. "Now the governor has contested the credibility of a small business owner in northern Michigan and has contested my integrity, and I take my integrity very seriously."

Brown confirmed that one of Whitmer's employees contacted Shirkey's office on "the staff's own initiative (regarding not publishing about the governor's family) based on an assumption that was obviously incorrect. When it became clear, the staff member He called, explained and apologized. "

