Representative Ilhan Omar tweets "I am heartbroken,quot; as flames spread near MPD's third constituency – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Wednesday night protests in the Minneapolis Police Department's third constituency eventually escalated as the night wore on, ending in the deployment of tear gas by officers and looting among some protesters.

Several buildings burned down as the clock approached midnight, near the intersection of Minnehaha Avenue and Lake Street, which is where the compound where people believe the four officers involved in the death of George Floyd worked.

Representative Ilhan Omar, who represents the congressional district affected by the protests and the place where Floyd lost his life, posted a series of tweets on Wednesday night, saying she was "heartbroken,quot; by the events of the past few days.

I'm heartbroken. Horrified by the unnecessary death of George Floyd, another innocent black man killed by the police in our community. Frustrated that we continue to find ourselves in this position as a city. Angry that justice still seems out of reach. – Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 28, 2020

Our anger is fair. Our anger is justified. And our priority at this time should be to protect each other. – Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 28, 2020

Violence only breeds violence. More strength will only lead to more lives lost and more devastation. We must prioritize the safety of our community. We can rebuild, but we cannot recover lives. – Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 28, 2020

We should and should protest peacefully. But let's end the cycle of violence now. – Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 28, 2020

