Representative Ilhan Omar tweets "I am heartbroken,quot; as flames spread near MPD's third constituency – Up News Info

Representative Ilhan Omar tweets "I am heartbroken," as flames spread near MPD's third constituency

Representative Ilhan Omar tweets "I am heartbroken" as flames spread near MPD's third constituency - WCCO
MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Wednesday night protests in the Minneapolis Police Department's third constituency eventually escalated as the night wore on, ending in the deployment of tear gas by officers and looting among some protesters.

Several buildings burned down as the clock approached midnight, near the intersection of Minnehaha Avenue and Lake Street, which is where the compound where people believe the four officers involved in the death of George Floyd worked.

Representative Ilhan Omar, who represents the congressional district affected by the protests and the place where Floyd lost his life, posted a series of tweets on Wednesday night, saying she was "heartbroken,quot; by the events of the past few days.

