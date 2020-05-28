Reporters Challenge Kayleigh McEnany Over Donald Trump's Tweets – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML0187809105fa81c4b22280f0776246ab13%

As the White House drafted an executive order on the conduct on social media platforms, reporters at Thursday's press conference focused on the latest source of Donald Trump's discontent: Twitter's decision to put fact-checking links in two of the president's tweets about mail ballots in California.

Earlier this week, in two tweets, Trump stated that "THERE IS NO WAY (ZERO!) That mail ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mailboxes will be stolen, ballots will be counterfeited and even illegally printed and signed fraudulently.

“The Governor of California is sending ballots to millions of people, anyone who lives in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there, will receive one. Next, professionals will tell all of these people, many of whom have never thought to vote before, how and who to vote for. This will be a rigorous choice. No way!"

Twitter then put links to fact-check links to Trump's claims, explaining that they could "confuse voters about what they must do to receive a ballot and participate in the electoral process."

At the briefing, ABC News White House Chief Correspondent Jonathan Karl asked press secretary Kayleigh McEnany about the tweets. "The president clearly said things in these tweets that are not true. Don't you recognize it?

She replied, "No, I don't recognize it."

Karl then intervened: “You said, for example, that the Governor of California was sending ballots to millions of people, anyone living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there. That is not true. California is sending ballots to registered voters, not to anyone. This simply is not true."

McEnany took the opportunity to broach the subject of general voting by mail.

She cited a Pew study that showed that there are "many reasons to believe in mass email in the system, there is fraud." He also noted cases of mail-order ballots in Nevada "piling up in apartment complexes, outside apartment complexes in Las Vegas, sitting in trash cans. Is this how we're protecting ballots? It's extraordinary."

He also cited examples in other states.

"And somehow, in Los Angeles County, 112% of Los Angeles County is registered to vote," he said. "So the problem is this: When you don't clean up your registry and when you automatically send these ballots, they end up in trash cans like in Nevada. They are subject to fraud."

But Karl was asking about Trump's claim that anyone would receive a ballot for "anyone living in the state," not just for registered voters.

"I asked you a specific question," said Karl. "When California said they were sending ballots to everyone in the state, that's a false statement. Is not correct. Will the President correct that, will he acknowledge that what he said is simply not true?

McEnany later insisted that Newsom issued an executive order that would "automatically send" the ballots to the voter lists, and "that would lead to what the president was suggesting."

However, Karl again noted that California was sending ballots to registered voters, not "anyone" as Trump said in his tweet.

Trump is expected to sign the executive order on Thursday afternoon.