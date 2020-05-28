Regulators approve PG,amp;E bankruptcy plan despite security fears – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML30eab582e101959a8e56022bcd12548613%

BERKELEY (AP) – California energy regulators unanimously approved Pacific Gas & Electric's $ 58 billion plan to emerge from bankruptcy caused by a string of deadly wildfires despite continuing concerns about capacity. of the utility company to safely operate its crumbling power grid.

The California Public Utilities Commission vote came just hours after a federal judge tore the company apart for continuing to engage in reckless behavior it believes puts even more lives at risk.

A federal trial will determine whether the PG,amp;E plan can also obtain the required approval of US bankruptcy judge Dennis Montali before the June 30 deadline.

PG,amp;E removed a key hurdle to end its nearly-and-a-half year bankruptcy period with the Public Services Commission approval of a complex plan that solves more than $ 50 billion in losses claimed after the company's frayed power grid It ignited a series of catastrophic wildfires during 2017 and 2018. The Northern California fires killed more than 100 people and destroyed more than 27,000 homes and other buildings.

PG,amp;E used the bankruptcy process to settle those claims for $ 25.5 billion, including $ 13.5 billion intended for victims of wildfires, although some survivors are convinced that they will end up receiving far less. This is because half of the $ 13.5 billion consists of PG,amp;E stocks that critics of the plan fear will be worth considerably less, especially if the company is blamed for causing more fires later this year.

Before regulators voted, a litany of speakers urged the company's top regulator to reject the complex proposal because they believe it doesn't do enough to ensure that the country's largest utility company does enough to protect the 16 millions of people who depend on it for energy.

"More communities are angry, frustrated and ended with PG,amp;E," acknowledged the chair of the Public Services Commission, Marybel Batjer, before the agency's vote on the plan.

US District Judge William Alsup also voiced the same concerns during a hearing focused on whether he should order PG,amp;E to hire more people to inspect its power lines, trim trees, and meet other potentially costly requirements aimed at reducing the fire risks posed. for its poor maintenance equipment.

The mandate is being considered as part of a five-year trial period that PG,amp;E began serving in January 2017 for felony convictions stemming from an explosion on its natural gas lines that killed eight people in San Bruno, California, in 2010.

Alsup criticized PG,amp;E for "criticizing,quot; him for his new commitment to security in previous hearings, while expressing concern that California energy regulators have not done enough to prevent "a recalcitrant criminal,quot; from causing more deaths. and destruction as the risk of more forest fires rising with summer temperatures.

"If there ever was a corporation that deserved to go to prison, it's PG,amp;E," said Alsup.

However, companies cannot be jailed, an issue that will be highlighted next month when PG,amp;E plans to plead guilty to 84 counts of manslaughter in a 2018 wildfire that wiped out the city of Paradise, California. PG,amp;E will pay a maximum fine of $ 4 million for those crimes.

Alsup wants to compel PG,amp;E to adopt even more security measures while overseeing the public utility company's parole for the San Bruno explosion until January 2022, but the company is appealing its proposed restriction because those police powers should be left behind. in the hands of the State Public Services Commission.

At Thursday's hearing, Alsup repeatedly voiced frustrations over PG & E's previous assurances that the company had become more vigilant by trimming trees and updating its equipment, only to have the company's network light more fires. Those promises "sound hollow after a while," Alsup scolded PG,amp;E attorneys before labeling past attempts to improve maintenance of his power lines as "trash."

As Alsup was raising more security hearings, one of PG & E's top executives offered more assurances about the company's future direction during Thursday's bankruptcy hearing.

"We can provide a secure service in the future," said Jason Wells, chief financial officer at PG,amp;E.

Christine Hammond, an attorney for the Public Services Commission, said state regulators believe PG,amp;E has been making significant progress to operate safer during an appearance before Alsup. She told the judge that regulators are committed to "doing more, doing better, doing it faster."

The Public Services Commission promised to provide Alsup with more details about its controls at PG,amp;E in a document that will be delivered in two weeks. PG,amp;E must file additional documents with Alsup in three weeks.

Michael Aguirre, an attorney representing two PG,amp;E clients, urged Alsup not to trust the Public Service Commission or the company it regulates. "Keep the pressure on," he pleaded.

The plan approved by California regulators clears the way for them to revoke the state's PG,amp;E license and make it easier for the state to turn the company into a non-profit cooperative. It also requires PG,amp;E to divide its extensive service into regional divisions and review its board of directors. The company plans to replace 11 of its 14 current board members, including CEO Bill Johnson, who will leave that position on June 30.

But the reforms included in the PG,amp;E plan may still not be enough, acknowledged Clifford Rechtschaffen, one of the five members of the board of the Public Services Commission. "It is not perfect from the perspective of any interested party," he said before voting in favor of the plan.