Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill keeps his job – Up News Info Detroit

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman keeps coach Jeff Blashill despite another lackluster season.

Yzerman told reporters on Wednesday that his previously announced plans to keep Blashill behind the bank have not changed. Blashill's record in five seasons in Detroit is 153-194-52.

The NHL abandoned the rest of the regular season on Tuesday due to the coronavirus pandemic. He plans to hold a 24-team tiebreaker if the league can resume play.

Detroit had 17 league losses in its 71-game season. All NHL teams had at least 23 more points than the Red Wings, and the Boston Bruins, the best in the NHL, had 61 more points.

The decision to go straight to the playoffs ended the season for the Red Wings along with Buffalo, New Jersey, Anaheim, Los Angeles, San Jose, and Ottawa.

Yzerman decided to keep Blashill last year when the Hall of Fame player returned to Detroit. He supported him during another season of rebuilding.

Former Red Wings general manager Ken Holland gave Blashill a two-year extension in 2019, keeping him under contract during the 2021-22 season.

