Razer brings its updated keyboard to the new Blade 15

Razer has announced its new Blade 15 Studio Edition, a high-powered, high-priced laptop for creative professionals. Razer calls it "a mobile workstation designed to meet the needs of every type of creator, from audio engineer to visual effects artist."

There are a couple of bumps to consider, but the feature that I'm most excited about is the updated keyboard layout.

A source of pain for some Blade owners over the past year was Razer's keyboard layouts. Specifically, Blades has been known to press the Directional key up to the left of the Shift key. This may sound like a small design choice, but Edge Reviewer Cameron Faulkner accidentally found himself hitting the arrow when he intended to press shift or question mark all the time when testing last year's Blade Pro 17.

Fortunately, Razer has heard our prayers and is bringing a new design for some Blade releases this year. The Blade 15 Studio is a recipient; includes an extended shift key with the four arrow keys below. You can see how much better it looks in the rendering below.

The Blade also has a new chip that can thrill advanced users: the eight-core Core i7-10875H. That's the same processor that's in the creator-centric Gigabyte Aero 15 that I tested a few weeks ago. That machine had excellent results in both games and productivity.

Just like last year's iteration, the new Blade also includes Nvidia's Quadro RTX 5000 Studio Edition graphics card with 16GB of RAM (GDDR6). Also borrowed from last year's model was a 15.6-inch 4K OLED touchscreen with a response time of just 1ms, which Razer says covers 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color space. And it's a nice-looking machine, with slim 4.99mm bezels and a compact aluminum chassis just 0.7 inches thick.

You can buy configurations now starting at $ 4,299.