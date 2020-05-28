Ray J & # 39; exhausted & # 39; of continually hearing jokes about Kim Kardashian's romance

%MINIFYHTMLc582b3ee8e877075771a53860282f86913%

The star of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood & # 39; Reminds others that he and the star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; They have strayed from their broken relationship and their sex tape.

Lightning J has urged the world to exit its relationship with Kim Kardashian, insisting that he is "exhausted" by continually hearing "super old" jokes about his old romance.

The 39-year-old singer dated Kim intermittently between 2003 and 2006, and infamously co-starred in Kim Kardashian's sex video "Kim K Superstar." But now he and Kim have moved, and Ray has two children with a separate wife. Princess love and Kim a mother of four with husband Kanye West – and he is eager for people to stop commenting on his ex-girlfriend.

"I think we are all in a new space and so, you know, (I) always think of my children and I think of my wife and I think of my family first," he told Us Weekly. I'm not offended by any of that because the world will be the world, but it's definitely super, super, super old. "

"I'm definitely exhausted from that life and that world and those issues. But for me, you know, we're always anxious."

Your comments come later Zachary Levi He made a joke about his sex video with Kim while hosting the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards last year (19).

"And, of course, America's other love Ray J of & # 39; Love & Hip Hop & # 39 ;, is here," Zachary said in his opening monologue. "Although I'm sure some of you are more familiar with your work as a cameraman."

The camera then turned to Ray and Princess Love, who were together at the time, with the star's wife smiling and waving their middle fingers at the screen.