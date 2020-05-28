Raveena Tandon will be part of the initiative to feed millions of children through a digital show



Bollywood celebrities leave no stone unturned to help and support those in need in this ongoing blockade. Raveena Tandon has always been involved in various campaigns, where she has helped the underprivileged. Recently, Raveena had organized a virtual music concert to pay tribute to frontline workers fighting the coronavirus. Presented by Lions International, a leading service organization, it encouraged people to contribute to the PM CARES Fund.

Today, we learn of another great move from the actress who is sure to touch hearts. Today is "World Hunger Day,quot; and Raveena has teamed up for a special initiative called "Knowing Hunger,quot; which will help feed millions of children across India with the Akshaya Patra Foundation. Several disadvantaged children continue to fight hunger and inadequate nutrition caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. At those times, we have Raveena showing her support by being part of this special digital show for a leading entertainment channel. Present as one of the esteemed guests, the actress aims to inspire Indians around the world to do their part.

Opening the initiative, Raveena said: "It really breaks my heart to learn and accept the fact that there are millions of Indians, who are not as privileged as some of us. They do not have a family, a house to live in something as basic as the everyday meals. I feel that it is everyone's responsibility to do their best in their own capacity. I have always believed in supporting those who need help, as a citizen of India, I feel it is my duty to do the same. "

We appreciate your compassion.