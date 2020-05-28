Rasheeda Frost gets sad and dirty with & # 39; Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta & # 39; Stars Spice and Mimi Faust in Wild Videos

It was his party, and he could twerk if he wanted, and Rasheeda Frost did exactly that. This week the Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Star celebrated her 44th birthday (it's Rasheeda's actual age according to Wikipedia and Google), and had a wild party with her friends and loved ones by her side.

The businesswoman showed off her mommy curves in a money-inspired body and matching cover that crawled across the floor.

Rasheeda went to social networks, where she published some videos of the event where she could be seen trying to dance with her husband Kirk Frost. Later he showed some moves with Mimi Faust and Karlie Redd.

However, things really got nervous when Rasheeda met Jamaican dancehall recording artist Spice. It's a well-known fact that Spice kills him on the dance floor with his out-of-this-world moves, but many were shocked to discover that Rasheeda can defend himself.

Spice said this to Rasheeda: "You have moves and you cheated on me icked HBD hun I love you 😘".

Another fan wrote: "Rasheeda is so beautiful."

Rasheeda received a sweet message from her friend Kandi Burruss: "It's my boo @ rasheeda's birthday !!!!! I love you, friend! Beautiful, smart, supportive and bossy. I pray that next year Be the next level of greatness for you! Everyone give @rasheeda a little love! 🎂🎂🎂🎂 "

In a recent interview, Rasheeda spoke about life in quarantine, saying, "I have to give props to teachers because it may be a little too much," Frost joked about homeschooling his youngest son. "We are just calculating a good schedule for it and trying to have a good structure, so as not to lose control."

He also spoke about how he is trying to cope with the health crisis: “We already know what we are going through; we don't have to talk about it every second. Let's enjoy life. I think it is important for us to entertain ourselves. Take this time to have fun.

Rasheeda revealed: "Let's stay motivated, motivated and focused. Don't get frustrated and don't get sidetracked. It can be stressful, but let's keep growing and building and setting examples as mothers and leaders. It's difficult, but we have to see the lessons to be learned In all this ".

Ad

Former rap artists are living their best life.



Post views:

0 0