Rapper T.I. Post statement after Donald Trump uses his song to attack Joe Biden in campaign ad

Earlier this week, Donald Trump sparked controversy when he used a song by the rapper, TI, to attack Joe Biden in a campaign ad. The video uses the song's lyrics, "What's You Like,quot;, with much of the lyrical content changed to fit its message.

As most know, T.I. He is not the greatest admirer of the President of the United States. In fact, he has frequently criticized the politician on charges of racism and sexism. With that in mind, it didn't take long for the rapper to release an official statement in response to the Trump administration using his song.

Paraphrasing T.I.'s statement, the rapper accused the president of using one of his songs without permission and desperate for his campaign. The video includes footage of him and Joe Biden in what is an announcement of attack on the Democratic candidate.

Later in the statement, the rapper's representative said that in no way, shape or form, T.I. allow the president to use his music for his political message. He added, "The people of our country deserve much better than this."

This would not be the first time that a recording artist has expressed disappointment and unhappiness in Trump's use of his songs without permission. In 2018, several media reported that Steven Tyler of Aerosmith asked Trump to stop using the gang's tracks during his campaign rallies.

Trump reportedly used the song "Livin & # 39; On The Edge,quot; for his rally on August 21, Tuesday, in West Virginia. A Variety report claims that the Aerosmith leader sent a cease and desist letter to the White House through his legal adviser, Dina LaPolt.

His attorney used the Lanham Act, which prohibits the use of a song because the track is associated with the user's message. In other words, the song's merit and values ​​may be unfairly associated with someone else's actions simply by using it.

The letter said that Trump, through his use of "Livin 'On The Edge," was creating the impression that Aerosmith supported his administration.



