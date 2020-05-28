Ramy Youssef was a ghost of Lindsay Lohan and the story is priceless

Ramy Youssef had an amazing cameo for season 2 of Ramy.

On Thursday, the Golden Globe winner spoke about the upcoming season of the hit series Hulu, which opens on May 29, counting Weekly entertainment that Lindsay Lohan It was programmed to make a surprise appearance. But unfortunately the Bad Girls The star ghost him after signing and the cameo never came to be.

"We had the idea that it wasn't just her, but we were interested in this idea of ​​people who you don't really think are Muslim," he told the outlet. "We really chose Lindsay Lohan, because Lindsay had everything to do with conversion to Islam. And so we had chosen Lindsay and talked to her and she was depressed, and then, you know, like Lindsay, we just stopped hearing from her . "

According to Youssef, Lohan really had the crew on the edge. "I was trying to communicate with her and she was on the call sheet, and I guess she couldn't do it," he continued. "I don't know, I never heard from her."