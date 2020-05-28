Ramy Youssef was a ghost of Lindsay Lohan and the story is priceless

Ramy Youssef had an amazing cameo for season 2 of Ramy.
On Thursday, the Golden Globe winner spoke about the upcoming season of the hit series Hulu, which opens on May 29, counting Weekly entertainment that Lindsay Lohan It was programmed to make a surprise appearance. But unfortunately the Bad Girls The star ghost him after signing and the cameo never came to be.
"We had the idea that it wasn't just her, but we were interested in this idea of people who you don't really think are Muslim," he told the outlet. "We really chose Lindsay Lohan, because Lindsay had everything to do with conversion to Islam. And so we had chosen Lindsay and talked to her and she was depressed, and then, you know, like Lindsay, we just stopped hearing from her . "
According to Youssef, Lohan really had the crew on the edge. "I was trying to communicate with her and she was on the call sheet, and I guess she couldn't do it," he continued. "I don't know, I never heard from her."
Instead, the special cameo was for the pornstar. Mia Khalifa, which can be seen briefly in the Season 2 trailer.
Despite the lack of communication, the Watch dad run alum assured that there are no resentments between him and the Weird friday star. "You can't try to put Lindsay in a box, that's what I know. Lindsay will be Lindsay," he said, adding, "She is one of my favorite Muslims."
Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images, Steve Granitz / WireImage
In Lohan's defense, she had several projects at work. In April, she made her epic musical comeback with the release of her single "Back to Me," which marked her first single in over a decade. "The song is about rediscovering and accepting yourself, excluding noise and moving on and letting go of the past," the 33-year-old star told fans.
And, last week, it was announced that he will participate in a special Parent Trap meeting of all kinds. The director of the 1998 film. Nancy Meyers He took to Instagram to announce that he had some news to share about the classic family movie, sparking reunion rumors almost instantly. As fans rejoiced at the prospect of seeing the cast reunite nearly 22 years later, Lohan apparently confirmed his involvement by retweeting an article speculating that a Parent Trap the meeting was happening.
%MINIFYHTML8377c5f9a647223d94d61387ec5db36d16%