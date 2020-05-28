Rachel Lindsay vs. Hannah Brown

Image: Getty Image: Getty

It is well established that the best Single the meat passes off-screen. With the cameras absent, thoughtless publication on social networks resumes. If you, like me, are too busy to trigger notifications for every Instagram influencer created by the franchise, you may have missed that Rachel Lindsay, The Bachelor’S first black Bachelorette party and once co-host of the unfairly maligned MTV show Ghost: missing love, is fighting with Hannah Brown, the most recent Bachelorette – an infamous woman for choosing a friend with a girlfriend and then None. Afully, the exchange started with a LindsaYou're trying to help Brown recover from a racist comment, which clearly didn't go as planned.

Confused? I was also! Let's break it down.

Saturday, May 16

Hannah Brown logs on to Instagram Live, just like any boring reality TV celebrity would during these long days of social estrangement, speaking alongside DaBaby's hit "Rockstar," n-word and all. Her fans alerted her to the alleged mistake and she apologized while laughing at someone offscreen. But the video it wasn't a big apology, just less than a minute of incoherent wandering.

"I really don't think I said that word. I don't think I said that word, but now I'm like, oh god. I would never use that word. I've never called anyone like that. We don't say that word …" he told his broadcast on alive. "So, you know what, I'm going to stay here, and all of you may think I said what I did or think I am something I am not, but I am not that." It looks like she might be at a quarantine party, another cause for concern. Anyway, the Internet never forgets, so here it is:

Sunday, May 17

Brown, perhaps realizing that his "apology" was pointless, posted a proper apology on his Instagram story, writing, "I owe everyone a big apology. There's no excuse, and I won't justify what I said. I've read your messages and I've seen the pain I've caused. I have it all. "

The same day, Rachel Lindsay went to Instagram Live to explain that she spoke to Brown and apologized to her on Instagram Live. Brown's apology had been written, not filmed, but Lindsay shared a few words of wisdom for her audience:

"That word was used to make black people feel less than … it was used to make them feel inferior … and every time you use that word and you're not black, you empower that word, and that's why It's Wrong. I don't care if you're singing it in a song … Non-black people shouldn't feel good saying that word. It's wrong. You wouldn't say it on TV. You wouldn't say it in front of your black friends. "

Monday, May 25



Lindsay continues ex Single Nick Viall's podcast, Viall's archives, to analyze exactly what happened between her and Hannah Brown and it doesn't look very good:

When Hannah and I talked, she wanted to know what she thought of what to do. She said, "I want to ask you." And she was very sorry. She was very upset. She was ashamed. She admitted she was wrong, and said she wanted to go to a Live. She was going to go first and then bring me. Twice she hung up the phone with me to say, "OK, I'm going to do it. I'm just going to get ready." Hours later, nothing. So we would talk on the phone. And then, hours later, nothing more until it was finally decided that he wanted to make a statement … The reason I was so disappointed that Hannah decided to make a statement is because, her words, "A statement would be insincere." Hannah said that. "It felt gross to give a statement." And I believed him when he said it. And it was his team that advised him to make a statement. And she said, in her heart, that she did not feel that it was so, and that God had wanted her to use her platform for a greater purpose. And she was going to step forward and do that. So seeing her ultimately text me and say "I'm going to give a statement" was extremely disappointing because, you yourself said that was not sincere. So why did you decide to do an insincere action? I am very confused by that.

That same day, a representative from Brown saying ME!Hannah is extremely upset and embarrassed by the situation. She had not realized what she had done until after the fact and is very disappointed in herself. It was a big mistake and she feels horrible. "Hannah herself has remained silent.

Thursday, May 28

While hosting your podcast, Higher education with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay, Lindsay said Brown is "trained by an audience" according to ME!and therefore, "he will return to what he was doing before." Make it what you want, but he also said he hasn't heard from Brown since then. "She needs to refer to her team," he said on the podcast, "because that is what she has done from here on out."

It will be interesting if Brown responds, but like any Single past and present of celebrities, you will probably wait for someone else at Bach Nation to slip and take that attention. So it goes!