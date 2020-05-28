Quibi Sets Cynthia Erivo's "What We Keep" Docuseries – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML413d10053851b6062911591f55288ed513%

Quibi partners with Cynthia Erivo, a Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award winner.Harriet, The Outsider, The Color Purple) for the docuseries What we keep that will bring audiences into the homes of notable people and ask the singular question: "Of all that you own, which item means the most to you and why?"



Based on the book of the same name by Bill Shapiro and Naomi Wax and directed by Penny Lane (Hail Satan?), What we keep It is relevant in today's global landscape, as it brings objects to the forefront that provide comfort, memories and security, something that is more important than ever. The new series features unforgettable stories of deep love, pure inspiration and great humor, and reveals these elements as reminders of who we are.

Erivo will serve as executive producer alongside Shapiro, Wax, Oscar winner Dan Cogan (Icarus) and two-time Emmy winner Liz Garbus (What happened, Miss Simone? Story Syndicate will produce while Gabriel Sedgwick will serve as producer.



Erivo can be seen in the next Genius: Aretha in Nat Geo as the titular Queen of the Soul, as well as in Doug Liman Walking through the chaos and John Ridley Needle in a pile of time. She's also teamed up to star in the Amblin Partners adaptation of the scripted sci-fi thriller podcast. Carrier by Dan Blank and QCode.

