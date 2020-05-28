Quibi renews ‘Dishmantled’, Tituss Burgess Cooking Show from creator ‘Chopped’ – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLf3ae272461b2e188c1242ba84a0a5e2e13%

EXCLUSIVE: Quibi has made its first serial renewal announcement. The multi-week short-term digital outlet has ordered a second season of Dismantled, his cooking contest show organized by Tituss Burgess of chopped up creator Linda Lea, Good Egg Entertainment and Electus, owned by Propagate.

%MINIFYHTMLf3ae272461b2e188c1242ba84a0a5e2e14% %MINIFYHTMLf3ae272461b2e188c1242ba84a0a5e2e14%

"Unmounted"

Quibi



Each episode of Dismantled It starts with the cannon shot of a plate of mysterious food on the faces of two blindfolded chefs. They use their culinary prowess to identify the exploited dish and then race against the clock to recreate it and win a cash prize. A panel of famous judges determines the winner.

"The first season of Dismantled It was ridiculous, "Lea said.‘ We had so much fun doing this crazy show and I can't wait to go back to the studio with Tituss for another season. It's going to be great. "

Drew Buckley serves as executive producer on Electus

%MINIFYHTMLf3ae272461b2e188c1242ba84a0a5e2e15%

Quibi, Jeffrey Katzenberg

Etienne Laurent / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock



Bursess garnered four consecutive 2015-18 Emmy nominations for playing the flamboyant companion to main character Ellie Kemper in the Netflix comedy Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Directed by founder Jeffrey Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman, Quibi launched on April 6 with a list of comedies, drama, and reality shows whose episodes are recorded in 10 minutes or less. The platform reports that of those who view its content, more than 80% watch the entire episode.

Quibi presenting series 19 for Primetime Emmys; Director Veena Sud explains creative challenges in Breakout series "The Stranger"