Questions asked about the expensive Connect forum that fraudulently promoted George and Amal Clooney, Charlize Theron's participation – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Here's a weird one I'm trying to get to the bottom of. George Clooney tells Up News Info that he was upset to discover that he and his wife Amal Clooney were promoted as participants in Connect, a two-day virtual event that neither he nor Amal nor Charlize Theron were aware of that, and I am trying to do what. find out if other participants like Matthew McConaughey and Ashton Kutcher were too. The forum used their names to promote an expensive program that offered "early bird special" prices of between $ 399 (increasing to $ 999) and $ 1199 (increasing to $ 1799) for a virtual event with a bad gift, exclusive access to sessions, morning yoga sessions and lunch / dinner with the famous chef Curtis Stone. I have confirmed that while Theron was initially on the invitation, she didn't know anything about it either. Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively are also on the list, but are no longer on the list now, and Clooney was briefed after preparing the organizers who came out due to a scheduling conflict. The event takes place later this month.

Clooney is often involved in charitable activities, but was surprised to learn from a phone call from a friend that he and Amal were featured in original announcements about this event, something he had never heard of. Clooney said: "There are commercials claiming that Amal and I will participate in the Thrive Philanthropy Connection Summit." We have never heard of this summit and have never been approached to be part of a charity that charges 399.00 for people to participate. When we contacted the company in charge, they told us it was a mistake and that they would remove our names. Then I asked them who else on the list of people in the ad won't be participating. We were told by Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. They did not respond to Charlize Theron. We don't know if this charity is what it claims to be and if it was duped by a booking agency or if there is something more dire involved. The best antiseptic is sunlight, and for the sake of protecting the public and the many major charities, we hope that this situation will be rigorously investigated. ”

Calls to the organizers have not returned, until now.