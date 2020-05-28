Prince William revealed in a new documentary for the BBC that having poor vision actually helped him with his public speaking skills. When asked by the interviewer if he suffered mentally as a result of growing up in public view, the 37-year-old man explained his experiences in detail.

According to the member of the royal family, when he grew up, he worried that many of his speeches did not go well at all. He was more than aware that there were many people watching, and there was definitely impending anxiety.

William went on to explain how his eyesight deteriorated over time, which really helped his public speaking skills. He now wears eye contact lenses, but at the time, he didn't realize that his eyesight was actually getting worse.

According to William, every time he made a speech, he couldn't see anyone's face, so it helped ease his anxiety. William explained that it is much easier to deliver a speech that way because then it diminishes the feeling that the whole room has its eyes on you.

The Duke of Cambridge's new documentary follows the royal family member as he travels across the UK to promote his Heads Up initiative, a program designed to encourage men to talk about their mental health issues.

According to page six, soccer, Prince William and our mental health will air on Thursday. Prince William's new documentary also made headlines earlier this week, though, for a different reason.

On May 24, Suzy Kerr reported on a clip from the documentary in which William explained that becoming the father of three children was one of the "scariest,quot; moments of his life thus far. Much of that fear is rooted in his own childhood.

These days, the 37-year-old royal has three children with Kate Middleton, including George, Charlotte and Louis, and becoming a father saw a monumental change not only in his lifestyle and behavior, but also in his mindset.



