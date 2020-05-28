Prince William addresses mental health in new documentary: 5 conclusions

FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA / POOL / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock
How Prince williamHe continues to prepare for the day he will sit on the throne, opening up about what it is like to be raised as a member of the Royal Family and the impact it has had on his life.
As many know, the 37-year-old man has spearheaded efforts to highlight the importance of mental health, leading him to speak about fatherhood, fame, and more with refreshing frankness.
Now, new details emerge about the father of three thanks to the new BBC documentary Soccer, Prince William and our mental health. He says in a movie preview that growing up in the spotlight has taught him many lessons, one of which is that vulnerability is okay. "You cannot be ashamed of your mental health," explains Prince William. "You should be able to look him in the eye and go, I'm going to deal with it, here we go."
And while others may get over their personal struggles in the comfort of their therapist's office or in their home surrounded by their friends, Prince William is closing the curtain to reveal what their experience has been like.
To learn how parenting has navigated, public speaking, and other challenges, read on.
On overcoming fear of public speaking:
After years of public speaking, one would never have imagined that the Duke of Cambridge was afraid to speak in front of crowds. But like his grandfather King George VIIt is a problem that William struggled to overcome. Your method of handling those fears? Essentially blinding yourself by removing contact lenses during appearances. "It helps because it's just a little blurry of faces and because you can't see anyone looking at you," he explains in the documentary, according to Sun. "I could see enough to read the newspaper and things like that, but I really couldn't see the whole room."
He adds, "Because I couldn't see everyone's eyes, you didn't feel like the entire weight of the room was staring at you."
On his desire to use soccer as a way to start a conversation about mental health:
As one of the UK's leaders, Prince William feels compelled to help those unaware that resources are available in times of need. He shares in the movie that "Suicide is the biggest killer of men under the age of 45," but he and Head & # 39; s Up initially struggled to think of how to connect with this group. "We felt that football was a good way to reach some of the hard-to-reach people to talk about their feelings; not to let things get to a breaking point," explains the father.
On the impact of losing mother Princess Diana at a young age:
In an emotional moment with the former footballer Marvin SordellThe Prince reveals that despite struggling with his loss for many years, becoming a father brought him emotions he had never felt before. He explains: "I want to say that having children is the greatest moment that changes life, it really is. I think that when you have been through something traumatic in life: your dad is not around, my mother dies when I was younger, your emotions come back, by leaps and bounds. Because it is a very different phase of life and there is no one who can help you. I definitely found it very, sometimes, overwhelming. "
Leaning on wife Kate Middleton for support:
Although they are not a couple to participate in PDA, as their roles dictate, he and the Duchess are very emotionally connected. "Catherine and I in particular support each other and go through those moments together and evolve and learn together," he reveals.
He continues: "I think emotionally things come out of nowhere that you never expected or maybe you think you've tried. So I can fully relate to what you're saying about the children to come, it's one of the most incredible moments of the life, but it's also one of the scariest. "
On his hopes for the future:
William says suicide "is one of the crudest forms of pain because you have so many unanswered questions left: Could I have done more? Should I have done more? Why did they do it?" But by participating in this documentary, the 37-year-old man says he hopes to save lives and prevent families from experiencing this pain. He states: "If we can have a major impact in reducing suicide rates, that is a success of this campaign."
