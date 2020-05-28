Prince William addresses mental health in new documentary: 5 conclusions

How Prince williamHe continues to prepare for the day he will sit on the throne, opening up about what it is like to be raised as a member of the Royal Family and the impact it has had on his life.

As many know, the 37-year-old man has spearheaded efforts to highlight the importance of mental health, leading him to speak about fatherhood, fame, and more with refreshing frankness.

Now, new details emerge about the father of three thanks to the new BBC documentary Soccer, Prince William and our mental health. He says in a movie preview that growing up in the spotlight has taught him many lessons, one of which is that vulnerability is okay. "You cannot be ashamed of your mental health," explains Prince William. "You should be able to look him in the eye and go, I'm going to deal with it, here we go."

And while others may get over their personal struggles in the comfort of their therapist's office or in their home surrounded by their friends, Prince William is closing the curtain to reveal what their experience has been like.