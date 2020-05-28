"Pretty Little Liars,quot; star Sasha Pieterse is pregnant with her first child

"We are going to welcome a precious little human this October."
Since pretty Little Liars Sasha Pieterse is expecting her first child with husband Hudson Sheaffer.
Sasha made her pregnancy announcement on Instagram yesterday, which turned out to be her two-year wedding anniversary.
She shared a sweet photo of Hudson kissing her baby and paired it with a heartfelt caption about eagerly awaiting the baby's arrival in October.
"We are going to welcome a precious little human in October! Today is our second wedding anniversary and what better way to share our joy than the day our lives were changed forever (the first time 😉)."
"Motherhood is officially my favorite role! Hudson Sheaffer, thank you for making me a mother and for always being my unwavering and safe place."
"I love every part of you with every part of me and I will continue to love who you are and who you become, especially as we enter this new chapter."
Hudson also took to Instagram to share the big news, posting a photo of Sasha cradling her baby.
The announcement was greeted with a ton of congratulatory messages, including some of Sasha's old message. PLL family.
It seems like Sasha and Hudson's little bundle of joy will be surrounded by nothing but love.
