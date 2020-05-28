"Pretty Little Liars,quot; star Sasha Pieterse is pregnant with her first child

"We are going to welcome a precious little human this October."

Since pretty Little Liars Sasha Pieterse is expecting her first child with husband Hudson Sheaffer.

Randy Shropshire / Getty Images

Sasha made her pregnancy announcement on Instagram yesterday, which turned out to be her two-year wedding anniversary.

She shared a sweet photo of Hudson kissing her baby and paired it with a heartfelt caption about eagerly awaiting the baby's arrival in October.

"We are going to welcome a precious little human in October! Today is our second wedding anniversary and what better way to share our joy than the day our lives were changed forever (the first time 😉)."

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

"Motherhood is officially my favorite role! Hudson Sheaffer, thank you for making me a mother and for always being my unwavering and safe place."

"I love every part of you with every part of me and I will continue to love who you are and who you become, especially as we enter this new chapter."

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

Hudson also took to Instagram to share the big news, posting a photo of Sasha cradling her baby.

The announcement was greeted with a ton of congratulatory messages, including some of Sasha's old message. PLL family.

Lucy Hale:

Sasha Piterse / Instagram

Ashley Benson:

Sasha Piterse / Instagram

Troian Bellisario:

Sasha Piterse / Instagram

Janel Parrish:

Sasha Piterse / Instagram

PLL showrunner from series I. Marlene King:

Sasha Piterse / Instagram

AND PLL author of the Sara Shepard book series:

Sasha Piterse / Instagram

It seems like Sasha and Hudson's little bundle of joy will be surrounded by nothing but love.

