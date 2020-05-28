President Trump threatens to shut down social media as Twitter adds warnings to his posts

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6
Logo

President Donald Trump threatened to "vigorously regulate,quot; or shut down social media platforms after Twitter applied a fact-check link to two of his tweets.

"Republicans feel that social media platforms totally silence conservative voices. We will either vigorously regulate them or shut them down before we can allow this to happen," Trump tweeted Wednesday.

"We cannot allow large-scale mail ballots to take root in our country," Trump tweeted. "It would be free for everyone in the deceit, falsification and theft of the ballots. The one who cheated the most would win. Similarly, social networks. Clean up your act, NOW!"

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here