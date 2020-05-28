President Trump threatens to shut down social media as Twitter adds warnings to his posts

President Donald Trump threatened to "vigorously regulate,quot; or shut down social media platforms after Twitter applied a fact-check link to two of his tweets.

"Republicans feel that social media platforms totally silence conservative voices. We will either vigorously regulate them or shut them down before we can allow this to happen," Trump tweeted Wednesday.

"We cannot allow large-scale mail ballots to take root in our country," Trump tweeted. "It would be free for everyone in the deceit, falsification and theft of the ballots. The one who cheated the most would win. Similarly, social networks. Clean up your act, NOW!"

Twitter says the tags applied to its posts were designed to combat misinformation and unverified claims, linked to a selected page with links and article summaries that describe how Trump's claims in mail ballots are unfounded.

Trump has been known to push his own agenda, whether it's based on fact or not. If Trump signs an executive order, he will likely be appealed to court.