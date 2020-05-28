Premier League & # 39; Project Restart & # 39; will come to fruition on June 17 after three empty months

%MINIFYHTML3d5def52ea0297e10397bd37d70c21c311%

The Premier League will end a nearly 100-day absence from competitive football when the league's 20 teams return for action on June 17, according to multiple media outlets in London.

%MINIFYHTML3d5def52ea0297e10397bd37d70c21c312% %MINIFYHTML3d5def52ea0297e10397bd37d70c21c312%

This is almost as long as England, and the world, for that matter, has lived without its biggest football league since its launch in 1990. By comparison, last year's scheduled offseason lasted 88 days, since Championship Sunday May 12 until Liverpool FC's opening win August 9 over Norwich City.

The last game played in the Premier League before the shutdown that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic was a 4-0 Leicester City victory over Aston Villa.

All teams in the league have played 29 games except Manchester City and Arsenal, which will play each other, as well as Sheffield United and Aston Villa. Those games will be played on June 17, according to The Telegraph, and the entire league will return the weekend of June 19-21.

MORE: How the COVID-19 Pandemic Could Change Us, in Sports and Life

All games will be played at home with no fans in the stands; There was a move to play in neutrals due to concerns that fans would flock outside, but the teams at the bottom of the standings pushed for the opportunity to play in their own stadiums and eventually garnered the support of most teams.

The competition stopped playing with Liverpool just two wins from their first Premier League title, with Manchester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sheffield United trying to catch Chelsea for last place in the Champions League standings and a Downhill battle involving at least six teams: Brighton and Hove Albion (29 points), West Ham United, Watford and Bournemouth AFC (27 points), Aston Villa (25 points) and Norwich (21).

%MINIFYHTML3d5def52ea0297e10397bd37d70c21c313%

Liverpool will resume their search for the title with a visit through the park to play Everton at Goodison Park. The exact schedule of the games has yet to be released. If Arsenal bothered Man City on the way, Liverpool would be in a position to secure the championship with a victory on their rival's territory.

"We all had it together. Hopefully we all get stronger for it," LFC star Andy Robertson told LiverpoolFC.com. "It will bring us even closer, as a group already very close.

"I love playing with these guys, and I love being there fighting for a Premier League title. And that's what we want to return to."

Premier League clubs began working with government officials and the Football Association on the "project restart,quot; in late April. On May 11, UK authorities cleared the way for the competition to start on June 1, and a week later, Premier League teams voted to allow teams to re-train in small groups.

They met again Thursday to discuss a return date.

The teams will have had a month ago on the field when they return to competition. They were allowed to start contact training on Thursday.

Tests for the coronavirus have been conducted multiple times between players and staff, with just three positive results out of more than 1,000 in the most recent round of testing in England's top leagues.