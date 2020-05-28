Porsha Williams expects a second child with her fiance from time to time Dennis McKinley

%MINIFYHTMLe329ff0aab41e281a3902040a5de233e13%

The & # 39; Real Housewives of Atlanta & # 39; star is said to be He is nearly five months pregnant with her and her fiancé's second child together after her infidelity scandal.

Porsha Williams you may be having a bun in the oven now. The words are the Bravo television star who is expecting her second child with fiancé Dennis McKinley after their reunion after his infidelity scandal that rocked their relationship last year.

According to the MTO News source, who describes herself as a member of the Porsha family, the 38-year-old woman is "almost five months" pregnant with her baby now. And it may only be a matter of time before she comes out with an official announcement, as the source claims, "She's showing. She won't be able to hide it much longer."

Porsha recently posted a TikTok video on her Instagram page, in which she appeared to sport a prominent belly beneath her yellow sweatshirt. Some of her followers are convinced that she is pregnant, and one says: "I see a lump." Another said, "Yes, preggers," while a third user asked, "Boy or girl."

Porsha and Dennis got engaged in 2018 after she announced her pregnancy in September. She gave birth to their first child together, a daughter named Pilar Jhena, on March 22, 2019. The couple separated in June of the same year amid rumors that she is fathering a secret son with their side girl, but they finally got back together. Later in August.

At a recently aired special meeting of "The Real Housewives of AtlantaPorsha spoke about her postponed wedding. Asked by the host Andy Cohen When she will marry, the former contestant on "The New Celebrity Apprentice" said she is still unsure of the current situation. "You know, I want to have a New Year's wedding. All these crazy things that happen with the pandemic, I really don't know when it is," he shared. "It would be great to have a New Year's wedding. So maybe this new year or next year again."

On whether or not he will have his castmates at the bridal party, he said, "I don't know, I really haven't thought about that. To be honest, after my first marriage, it's not like my last bridesmaids have done anything." . I love you to death. Most of them are my family. I said that I would like to be there alone with my sister and my fiance. He has a brother with whom he is also very close. "

She added: "I really didn't think about having a bunch of bridesmaids. But you know, a lot of these girls in these squares are very loving and supportive of me a lot. So yeah, if I have a bridal party, I would definitely pick some of these glamazons "