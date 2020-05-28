Pooja Hegde talks about her hacked Instagram



Celebrities facing hacking issues on their social media accounts are nothing new. Several times, their accounts are hacked and strange things have been posted on their page. The latest victim of this unfortunate act is Housefull 4 actress Pooja Hegde.

Pooja's Instagram account was recently hacked. Several false stories were published from his page. One of those stories was a photo of southern actress Samantha and a caption that said, "I don't find her pretty at all."

Netizens surely smelled something fishy as Pooja would never post something so rude about his contemporaries. Soon Pooja announced on Twitter that her Instagram account had been hacked, "Hi guys, so my team has informed me that my Insta account has been hacked and my digital team is helping me. Do not accept invitations or share personal information with the person requesting it. Thank you. "

The actress's team obtained technical support and resolved the problem. Her account was soon recovered and the actress finally breathed a sigh of relief. She told her fans: “I spent the last hour stressing about the security of my Instagram account. Thanking my technical team for instant help at this time. Finally, I got my hands back on my Instagram. Any messages, follow-ups, or posts in the last hour from my account have been undone. Ty.