Police investigate fatal Rohnert Park shooting late at night – Up News Info San Francisco

ROHNERT PARK (Up News Info SF) – Investigators expected nearby commercial security cameras to reveal clues to the fatal shooting on Wednesday night of a man in Rohnert Park.

%MINIFYHTML9bad21a65f9a279d49d7c138561cc9ad14% %MINIFYHTML9bad21a65f9a279d49d7c138561cc9ad14%

Deputy Chief Aaron Johnson told the Santa Rosa Press Democrat that officers responded to calls for a disturbance in the Redwood Credit Union area around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The officers who arrived discovered a man in his 20s and 30s, lying on the street, who suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. Attempts to revive him failed and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

%MINIFYHTML9bad21a65f9a279d49d7c138561cc9ad15%

About 20 officers from the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety arrived on the scene, closing the westbound lanes of the Rohnert Park Expressway.

Public safety director Tim Mattos told the newspaper that the victim had been identified, but that his name was not being released.

The suspect or suspects fled the scene after the shooting and remained free.

Investigators said they planned to review surveillance footage of the area, which houses branches of several different banks.