Police chief: officers who "have no problem,quot; with Floyd's arrest must hand over insignia – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLf0f9c0e28b2b8c23b2cc990531da0c6813%

%MINIFYHTMLf0f9c0e28b2b8c23b2cc990531da0c6814% %MINIFYHTMLf0f9c0e28b2b8c23b2cc990531da0c6814%

Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy is taking a firm stance on the death of an African-American man at the hands of law enforcement officers in Minneapolis.

George Floyd, 46, died Monday night after police responded to a report of a man trying to use forged documents at a grocery store.

A nine-minute graphic video of the incident was widely disseminated in the media and online. It shows a white officer pressing his knee to Floyd's neck behind a police car. As he lies face down on the road, Floyd moans repeatedly and says he can't breathe.

MFD Incident Report: Doctors worked on George Floyd ‘Responsive, Pulseless’ After Mpls. Detention https://t.co/pw51zIWE9u pic.twitter.com/YFeMarHLRW – Up News Info – Up News Info Minnesota (@Up News Info) May 28, 2020

"You are not even resisting arrest at this time, brother," a viewer tells the white officer and his partner in the video. "You're trying to stop her breathing right now, do you think it's cool?"

After about five minutes, Floyd stops moving and appears unconscious. People in the gathered crowd plead with officers to check Floyd's pulse. The officer on Floyd's neck does not lift his knee until medical personnel arrive and take him to an ambulance.

An ambulance brought Floyd to Hennepin Healthcare, where he later died, according to police.

Four police officers on the scene were fired and the FBI opened an investigation. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called for criminal charges to be brought against the officer seen in the video pressing Floyd against the pavement with his knee to the man's neck.

GALLERY: Damage was widespread in south Minneapolis when protests against George Floyd's death at the hands of MPD officers became destructive, with police deploying tear gas and people setting fire to buildings. The | https://t.co/g91a9guMNS pic.twitter.com/BJkJc235Xg – Up News Info – Up News Info Minnesota (@Up News Info) May 28, 2020 %MINIFYHTMLf0f9c0e28b2b8c23b2cc990531da0c6815%

Anger over Floyd's spilled onto the streets of Minneapolis for a second night of unrest on Wednesday, which included a shooting death, widespread looting and a major fire.

48 hours after Floyd's death and a thousand miles away, Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy announced that he had seen enough.

There is no need to watch more videos. There is no need to wait to see how it "develops,quot;. There is no need to put a knee on someone's neck for NINE minutes. There is a need to do something. If you wear a badge and have no problem with this … hand it over. pic.twitter.com/frNCAWCeq6 – David Roddy (@ChiefDavidRoddy) May 27, 2020

There is no need to watch more videos. There is no need to wait to see how it "unfolds," he tweeted Wednesday night. “There is no need to put a knee on someone's neck for NINE minutes. There is a need to do something. If you wear a badge and don't have a problem with this … hand it in. "

Roddy was not alone. Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputy chief Austin Garrett also weighed in Wednesday night, tweeting: “This act of violence is black and white. Make no mistake, there is no explanation or gray. "

As leaders, our communities must know where we are standing. This act of violence is black and white. Make no mistake, there is no explanation or gray. For 8 minutes George Floyd lay suffocated and dying. If you wear a badge, stand up for what is right and stand up and speak out against the wrong. pic.twitter.com/VaoN0O91GZ – Deputy Chief Austin Garrett (@CDAustinGarrett) May 28, 2020

Garrett called on law enforcement to "stand up for what's right,quot; and "stand up and report what's wrong."