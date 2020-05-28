Please explain this promotional pocket take

Image : Getty Image : Getty

For years, while searching the Getty database for photos to illustrate various publications, I have come across this photograph. Every few months I stop and ask myself: what is happening in this photograph?

The caption explains that it is from around 1961: "A young woman relaxes before bed with a few pages of reading from Edmund Ward's" Summer Retreat "." What I can't understand is whether this is supposed to be overtly sexual. Presumably it is a promotional opportunity for the book, but the book was not a scandalous and shoddy paperback: it won an award for best first novel, and the author continued to write "some of the most acclaimed and popular television dramas of the sixties and seventies ", according to his obituary at Independent. But the best I can say, the novel is about a bohemian who returns home to his English hometown and (unwittingly) generates trouble, suggesting a certain level of racism that would have qualified him for a more suggestive pocket pack and perhaps this photo shoot What should be deliberate? That's the funniest thing in this era of paperback: covers often wildly sexier than the actual content guaranteed.

Here's another take from the same series, equally creepy energy: