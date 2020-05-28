Playing by the rules: the Dutch leader offers a sober contrast in a brash era

He likes to ride his bike to the office. If time is a problem, go for the aging Saab parked in front of his modest apartment in The Hague.
He pays for his own coffees and refuses any refund for the costs incurred in the service. When he attends public events, he aligns with everyone else. At the rave festivals he likes, he dances among everyone else.
In an era of blatant populists who scoff at laws and customs, 53-year-old Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands and one of the longest-serving European leaders, believes in strictly abiding by the rules.
The Dutch electorate is so used to its humble ways that few people blinked when Rutte said this week that, according to Dutch coronavirus policies, she had not visited her 96-year-old mother in a nursing home in the weeks before his death.
Around the same time, a firestorm was erupting in Britain from trips made by Dominic Cummings, the chief adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who He drove 260 miles to his parents' house in apparent defiance of the blocking rules. Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of Poland's ruling Law and Justice party, was visiting the graves of his mother and twin brother when cemeteries were closed.
And in the United States, like With deaths from the virus approaching 100,000, President Trump was spreading a false accusation of murder against a rival, playing golf, refusing to wear a mask and fighting with social media platforms after Twitter applied fact checks to unsubstantiated claims in their publications.
Mr. Rutte (pronounced ROOT-uh) made a brief statement on Monday, saying that his mother, Mieke Rutte-Dilling, had died two weeks earlier. "Now we have said goodbye to him in private and we look forward to dealing with this great loss in peace in the near future."
In his statement, Mr. Rutte did not refer to having been unable to visit her since March 20, when the Netherlands imposed a blockade. In accordance with Dutch policies, he was able to stay with her on her last night, her office later explained.
In the hours after his death, the prime minister gave his regular press conference related to the virus and led a government meeting on the crisis.
"He would never want to be seen as trying to gain political advantage from something so personal," he said. Gerdi Verbeet, former Speaker of the Dutch Parliament and member of the rival Labor Party, or PvdA.
There is a saying at the heart of Dutch culture: "doe maar gewoon,quot; or "just be normal,quot;.
"This expression matches his personality," said Tom-Jan Meeus, political columnist for the NRC Handelsblad newspaper. "He is an old-fashioned Dutchman, with no frills."
Rutte, who heads the center-right Popular Party for Freedom and Democracy, or V.V.D., does not play with the crowd, nor is he concerned with maintaining a politically designed image, people close to him say.
“He is the most sober of all European national leaders. He has very few personal possessions, has no interest in material things and literally lives 24/7 for his work, "he said. Diederik Samson, a former PvdA leader, who headed a coalition cabinet along with Mr. Rutte. "Living like this, you will never encounter problems like the ones Mr. Cummings is facing now."
According to an image that many Dutch people celebrate as a national trait, Mr. Rutte appreciates the direct conversation. When he met with Trump at the White House in 2018, he interrupted the president after saying that not reaching a trade agreement with the European Union would be "positive."
"No," said Mr. Rutte, "that would not be positive at all."
Rutte's father, Izaäk Rutte, who ran a commercial company, became a widower after his first wife died in a Japanese-run internment camp in Indonesia, a Dutch colony. He remarried his late wife's sister, Mieke, who gave birth to four more children, Mark being the last, in 1967.
As the youngest of seven children, he was always very close to his mother, whom he visited at least once a week. He never married, and in 2016 he said he was not gay.
He attended an elite secondary school in The Hague and, although he may have studied piano at the conservatory in the same city, he chose to study history at Leiden University.
Mr. Rutte quickly rose through the ranks of his party while working for the Dutch-British conglomerate Unilever as the manager responsible for training and education. His senseless approach to politics has led Rutte to lead the Netherlands away from its old welfare state from cradle to grave.
While the economy has thrived, its critics have scolded it for squeezing the wages of nurses, teachers, and farmers.
A free-spirited country known for its tolerance, the Netherlands has become increasingly professional and conservative. This month, for example, the government reversed its traditional stance on refugees by refusing to enter 500 orphans trapped in camps in Greece.
Internationally, Mr Rutte has recently taken a more prominent role in the debate on the forthcoming European Union aid package. His government has been a vocal opponent of a 750 billion euros, $ 826 billion, aid package for the relief of the virus that, for the first time, would involve sharing the debt between the countries of the block.
He likes to play with his image of less than life. When France's President Emmanuel Macron visited his office in 2018, located in a tower in a corner of the Dutch Parliament complex, Rutte boasted to the French leader of his size. ‘‘It's small, but at least I have a view. " he said.
Meeus, the political columnist, joked that "Macron must have thought this was the entrance rather than the office of a European leader."
With parliamentary elections scheduled for next March, Rutte's popularity and that of his party are in full swing, giving him the opportunity to claim a fourth four-year term, making him one of the leaders oldest politicians in the Netherlands. . (The country is officially run by a monarch, King Willem-Alexander van Oranje).
Mr. Rutte's popularity also poses a danger, said Ms. Verbeet of the PvdA. "It is getting bigger than your group," he said. "This means that among his supporters it is difficult to criticize him."
Since no party in the Netherlands has a general majority in Parliament of 150 seats, Mr. Rutte always needs to engage with other parties to form coalitions.
This approach is so ingrained in Dutch politics that it has a name: the der 'poldermodel "model, with polder meaning,quot; land reclaimed from the sea. "That reflects the origins of medieval Dutch society, which came together to build levees and canals. so that the earth could be habitable.
"That effort sparked a collectivist instinct, since everyone had to work together; otherwise, everything would be underwater," he said. Russell Shorto, an American author who wrote an Amsterdam story.
"Similarly, the polder model values consensus," added Shorto. "And if you consider that there are around a dozen political parties, and Mark Rutte has been in power for 10 years, it is clear that he has proven to be a master at building and maintaining consensus."
