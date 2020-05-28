Planet Roller Skate Leaders Censor Black Women on Facebook

%MINIFYHTML26c55a0c3cbf2a3fc0fe8e37ba7794f513%

When I decided Dive into In the world of roller skating, the first resource that emerged was a group called Planet Roller Skate, a multi-level skating community social media platforms with more than 10,000 members. The characteristics of the group Skaters from all corners of the country, most visibly led by a woman known as Indy Jamma Jones (real name Amy West), whose YouTube videos I watched to understand the culture and terminology of roller skating. While Jones and Planet Roller Skate seemed to promote diversity and inclusion for all races, gender identities, and body sizes, Skaters of Color have recently undergone a different experience on Planet Roller Skate's private Facebook page.

Advertised as an online community for "Planet Roller Skaters to Connect and Communicate," the page has come under fire from the roller-skating community for censoring and erasing the stories of colored skaters, specifically black skaters who went to the group. to discuss the discrimination they faced while skating and their feelings about the recent murder of George Floyd. Rather than allowing the conversation to progress and providing a safe space for skateboarders of color to voice their concerns, the group's administrators removed the posts, citing their "no political or religious content" rule. Other skaters noted that while the rule was widely known, conversations about sexism, ability, and misogyny were allowed in the past.

In an effort to quell the mounting backlash, a screenshot shows that Jones offered to create a separate page for such discussion to take place, referring to it as "adult" conversation. As explained in this video Posted by skater Faeiryne Faun, some skaters in the group were prohibited from questioning why posts were removed in the first place and denouncing the covert racism behind the literal elimination of black experiences.

It goes without saying that the murder, abuse and erasure of black people is not simply an uncomfortable political issue reserved for the adult dinner table. It is an inescapable part of everyday life for blacks in the United States, regardless of age. There is no rest from the conversations about what it is to be discriminated against simply for existing in a space dominated by whites. Even trying to push that conversation aside or relegate it as politics is not just showing your whole butt, it is showing your privilege and it is unfathomable that in 2020 this conversation must take place with self-proclaimed allies.

Despite long apologies from Shayna "Pigeon" Meikle Anderson, Jones' business partner, it is unclear whether Jones apologized to the group for removing the posts and putting the conversation aside. You still have to post about the incident on your YouTube channel or Instagram account. In an effort to bring healing to the roller skating community, Several colored skaters shared their personal stories on YouTube, but they were criticized for doing so on Moxi roller skates channel, a brand strongly associated with Jones and Planet Roller Skate. Shove, a skater who participated in the video, wrote in her Instagram story: “For those of you who are trying to make black people feel bad or like tokens for using the Moxi platform to share our stories, stop it. The skate community is suffering (right now) They offered us a platform, we took it ”. It's mind-boggling that someone must defend their decision to bring representation to the forefront immediately after the black stories are erased, but it's another example of the impossible hoops that people of color are expected to constantly jump to be heard.

When I tied my roll Skates for the first time, which I now regret buying from the Planet Roller Skate store, was in the belief that I would eventually become part of a community that supported and defended color skaters. Skating was supposed to be for everyone, a phrase uttered by Jones in various videos and Instagram posts. But there can be no unified community when BIPOC is pressed be calm and relegated to other spaces while white skaters stand in the middle of the street and preach about safe spaces that don't exist.