Photos: Inside Hrithik Roshan's beachfront bungalow in Mumbai

%MINIFYHTML400bbba91cb0cf898e55e9a215cc6e7f13%

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan have been quarantined together at the former's residence with their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sussanne recently shared a photo of herself on Instagram and wrote, "My temporary work space at home,quot; was put together in an interesting way to bring a little play element while I work. The funny thing is that I spent my time at this desk & # 39; armed & # 39; (made from flat cushion seats from an existing sofa seat composition we had in this space, and then we placed a low coffee table and … there it was, my perfect desk!) with a view of the glorious Arabian Sea and a Juhu secluded beach, this is a picture I honestly shouldn't get used to! ”

%MINIFYHTML400bbba91cb0cf898e55e9a215cc6e7f14% %MINIFYHTML400bbba91cb0cf898e55e9a215cc6e7f14%

Hrithik Roshan's luxurious bungalow, called Paras, is located in Juhu and has been designed by architect Ashiesh Shah. It is a 3000 square foot house. The aesthetic space reflects the life and style of the actor.

%MINIFYHTML400bbba91cb0cf898e55e9a215cc6e7f15%