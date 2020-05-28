Philips Hue TV sync box now supports HDR10 + and Dolby Vision

%MINIFYHTML30b0f896332bd9959b9d6fcdc70ab9b913%

The box that syncs Philips Hue lights to whatever is on your TV is getting a big update today: it now supports two main HDR standards: HDR10 + and Dolby Vision.

%MINIFYHTML30b0f896332bd9959b9d6fcdc70ab9b914% %MINIFYHTML30b0f896332bd9959b9d6fcdc70ab9b914%

At launch, the old Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box was able to analyze content that was played up to 4K at 60Hz, but was only compatible with normal HDR10. For people with newer TVs or who are serious about home theater, it would be a major shortcoming, as the HDR10 + standard and Dolby Vision are now more common and offer better image quality. Until now, the box had done nothing when those higher-quality signals were passed.

%MINIFYHTML30b0f896332bd9959b9d6fcdc70ab9b915%

After today's update, the box should work with many more systems and content. The device analyzes virtually any video content that is passed to your TV, calculates the dominant colors, and then constantly changes the nearby Hue bulbs to match the color. It's supposed to provide a more immersive experience while playing or watching movies. (Although its enjoyment, I am sure, will vary; I imagine that the effect will be more and more exhausting).

Today's update also adds voice control to the sync box via Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, allowing you to turn it on or off, switch HDMI inputs, and more. It now also supports controls from infrared TV remotes and the Logitech Harmony Universal Remote.

The Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box retails for $ 230, though it currently appears to be out of stock at various stores, including the Philips Hue website.