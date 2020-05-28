Phil Rosenthal's "Someone Feeds Phil" Is Back By Thirds On Netflix – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML907c4eeff25db125bc1412cc7ffaf4a813%

Netflix Season 3 Somebody feed Phil bows Friday on Netflix. The creator / writer / executive producer of Everybody loves Raymond Take viewers on a goodwill tour of the world, along with friends and family. Together they get a The taste of local cuisine and culture at each stop on your journey.

But first, Rosenthal pulled a chair up to the table and popped some questions from Deadine about the state of the food world, his personal tastes, and some assumptions about what he would prefer after wandering the desert for 40 years (spoiler: a Pancho) .

DEADLINE: You have lived in New York and Los Angeles. If you had to choose a place to eat, which city and why?

PHIL ROSENTHAL: Right now, it's L.A.L.A. It has an even greater diversity, more people from more countries than anywhere else, and those numbers mean it has a greater chance of winning at dinner. It was not always so. In fact, when I came to Los Angeles after living in New York 30 years ago, it was a bit depressing when it came to food. But there was a great explosion of talent. That talent, diversity, and California resources make the food scene undeniable.

DEADLINE: How good a cook are you?

PHIL ROSENTHAL: I would say that, on a scale of 1 to 10, it is not that good. Don't have the talent or the temperament. I know, I have a food and travel program and I don't cook. But I know many great chefs from all over the world and they can't write a sitcom. We all contribute in our own way.

DEADLINE: What will happen to the restaurant scene when dinner restrictions are finally lifted? Do you see massive closings? Price rises? Empty houses out of fear?

PHIL ROSENTHAL: Everything that. It is already happening. The entire middle class of restaurants is being hit hard. That is more than 11 million people, not counting all farmers and suppliers. The industry needs and deserves its own specific bailout. If there are none, I am so afraid that all that will survive are fancy spending account locations and corporate chains. I don't want to live in a world without the restaurant and the cafeteria and the mom and pop places, the ethnic restaurants. We live life in restaurants, it is the center of social life, where we celebrate with family and friends, make new friends, travel without traveling and, of course, eat. So instead of waiting for rescue, there are plenty of places to help. José Andrés and his World Central Kitchen have a brilliant plan to employ restaurants and restaurant workers to feed people in need. My wife and I are matching all donations up to 1M here.

DEADLINE: You are wandering in the desert for 40 years. After you go back and have a drink of water, what is the first thing you will eat?

PHIL ROSENTHAL: A hot dog.

DEADLINE: Is there a kitchen or town whose food you feel is overrated? Underrated?

PHIL ROSENTHAL: I really think that now you can enjoy excellent food in most cities in the world. I credit the internet for making it possible for a child in Iowa to see what a great chef in Paris does and emulate him. On my recent trips, Philadelphia, Memphis, Lisbon, London, Atlanta, Washington DC are all underrated. I don't know if the gastronomic scene of an entire city has been overrated for me.

DEADLINE: We have given you a restaurant for your birthday present. What cuisine would you present? Atmosphere? Entertainment?

PHIL ROSENTHAL: Italian. Cozy, warm. If the food is excellent, and I'm with people I'm crazy about, and maybe have a drink, that's my entertainment.

DEADLINE: Do you suffer the same fate as the critics when you dine alone, that is, you are recognized and then receive a treatment above the usual service?

PHIL ROSENTHAL: Sometimes. These are the good problems.

DEADLINE: Three dinner guests to share the best food?

PHIL ROSENTHAL: Bruce Springsteen, Woody Allen, Salma Hayek

DEADLINE: Is there anything you regret having eaten?

PHIL ROSENTHAL: A thousand-year-old egg in Hong Kong. It's not really a thousand, it just tastes that way.

DEADLINE: What's on your wish list of places you'd like to dine? To think that North Korea, Myanmar or some other restrictive state could be at the top of the list, but you tell me.

PHIL ROSENTHAL: India, San Sebastian, New Zealand, Sweden, Sicily, David Geffen's ship.

DEADLINE: What separates people from the restaurant from people from entertainment? They both make a kind of show, they both seek to bring pleasure, they are both in a business where it is difficult to succeed, but those who do are rewarded enormously.

PHIL ROSENTHAL: That is easy. Most restaurants work much harder physically, on a daily basis, than most artists. Although most people in entertainment complain the most.