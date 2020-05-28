Phaedra Parks tackles the issue of racism and sparks massive debate among fans

Phaedra Parks recently addressed the George Floyd murder case that you probably also know about. The whole country is enraged after what happened and after an unarmed man was killed.

Many celebrities are talking about police brutality these days, and Phaedra Parks also tackles the issue of racism.

New The new racism is to deny that racism exists. I took a few days off from social media to celebrate my son's birthday only to have more #racism and more #senseless #violence against #blackmen. When does it stop? I have NEVER seen so much #hate. While there is no # quick fix for this #demtrushchallenge social pandemic that is more toxic than # Covid19 at some point we must all realize at one point "We were all human until #race disconnected us, #religion separated us, # politics divided us and #wealth classified us. " George # GeorgeFloyd #AmyCooper #CentralParkKaren #icantbreathe, "Phaedra wrote in her post.

Someone said, "Thank you for using your platform for the common good," and another follower said, "You were the only Housewife who focused on the problems of the African American community on the show." Thank you! & # 39;

One commenter posted: ‘My heart aches for my children and my children's babies … This new world is crazy. But we will survive! Always keep in mind whatever the obstacles may be. Melatonin always survives!

One fan said: ‘Thank you for always using your platform to support and promote positivity, cultural issues, and social injustice. I love you Phaedra !!! "and someone else also showed their gratitude:" Thanks for posting this! All this racism needs to be discovered! The Lord will not allow this to continue forever! It will hold you accountable! You can take that to the bank! Man cannot stop it. "

One commenter wrote: “ I can't take it anymore and no, you don't have to know the victim to break your heart, yes, I am totally saddened how many times we have to be subjected to racism and big corporations and government. broken legal corrupt ooh I have no words I cried too much too stressed too broken. I'm sorry George Floyd RIP I'm sorry. "

Ad

In other news, Phaedra told her fans about the surprising surprise her son Ayden had for his birthday. It must have been one of his best anniversaries.



Post views:

0 0