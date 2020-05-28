Paul Mescal came out in shorts to buy drinks to go and people are so thirsty

Look, we are in the middle of a bloody pandemic. No one is having a hot girl summer. It is more like a summer crying to sleep.
But Paul Mescal's latest paparazzi photo proves he's actually a Hot Irish Boy Summer. Let me tell you that I am HABIADO!
Paul looks great effortlessly, in little shorts, sunglasses, and an Adidas jacket that would rob him 100% if we were dating (unfortunately, we aren't). This is the face of a man who would definitely steal your girl.
Let's say people had a lot of … feelings about the photo.
Almost 24 hours have passed since I first saw the photo and I still haven't recovered. Now if you'll excuse me I need to spend some time alone and look again Normal people.
