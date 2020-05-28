Paul Mescal came out in shorts to buy drinks to go and people are so thirsty

Look, we are in the middle of a bloody pandemic. No one is having a hot girl summer. It is more like a summer crying to sleep.

But Paul Mescal's latest paparazzi photo proves he's actually a Hot Irish Boy Summer. Let me tell you that I am HABIADO!

Am / CLICK NEWS AND MEDIA

Who knew that seeing someone holding a bag of shrimp cocktail fries could be so hot?

Paul looks great effortlessly, in little shorts, sunglasses, and an Adidas jacket that would rob him 100% if we were dating (unfortunately, we aren't). This is the face of a man who would definitely steal your girl.

Let's say people had a lot of … feelings about the photo.

Connell's chain was sexy, but Paul Mescal with pink gin (in this jacket) is another level https://t.co/IN82Ji18uX

My new goal in life is to be as cool as Paul Mescal in this jacket, wearing a cider, two gin & amp; tonic cans and a bag of shrimp fries

It would be false to claim that Paul Mescal's universal magnetism is due only to the "vibe,quot; ... but I don't recall the last time I witnessed such a gigantic vibe. don't drag a cigarette or grab crabs for this purpose unless you KNOW you're king shit

Paul mescal i have blocked my boyfriend and i am free tomorrow please reply https://t.co/v4StJLmDwr

You must stop spending the photos of Paul Mescal, you are going to convince the men in London that shorts, a chain, a cigar and chips will make them sexy when the truth is that what makes Paul Mescal sexy is being Paul Mescal

Almost 24 hours have passed since I first saw the photo and I still haven't recovered. Now if you'll excuse me I need to spend some time alone and look again Normal people.

