Paul Feig to direct Netflix adaptation of "The School for Good and Evil" – Up News Info

Paul Feig has signed to direct The school of good and evil, a Netflix film adaptation of Soman Chainani's New York Times best-selling debut novel and the first of six in The school of good and evil Serie.

David MageeThe life of Pi, Mary Poppins returns) and Laura Solon (Office christmas party, Let it Snow) are adapting the script that follows best friends Sophie and Agatha, who discover where the legacies of fairy tales go: the School for Good and Evil, where ordinary boys and girls are trained to be heroes and villains from fairy tales.

Sophie, with her princess ambitions, knows that she will be chosen for the School of Good and will join the ranks of previous students like Cinderella and Snow White. Meanwhile, Agatha, with her dismal and evil gloomy cat, seems like a natural fit for the School of Evil villains. However, soon the girls find that their fortune is reversed: Sophie drops into the School of Evil, Agatha at the School of Good. But what if error is the first clue to find out who Sophie and Agatha really are? Their friendship will be tested in this exciting and comical story where the only way to get out of a fairy tale is to live it.

Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Jane Startz and Feigco & # 39; s Feig and Laura Fischer are producing the project with Zack Roth, Patricia Riggen and Chainani as executive producers.

The Chainani series has sold more than 2.5 million copies and translated into 30 languages ​​on six continents. The final book, The school of good and evil: a true king, will be released by HarperCollins on June 2.

"Having one of your favorite editors adapt your book to a movie for Netflix is ​​an honor and a dream," said Chainani. “Paul Feig is a brilliant filmmaker and master of tone, a perfect fit for the twists and turns of THE SCHOOL FOR GOOD & EVIL. I have no doubt that it will make a true fairy tale classic. "

Feig added: "I am really excited to bring to life this amazing, moving, fun and enriching world that Soman created in his wonderful books. I feel like a frog who has just become a prince."

Feig is executive producer of the new HBO Max series. Love life starring Anna Kendrick and also tackles the monster movie Dark armand for Universal. It is represented by CAA.