Paramount, Sega Sammy develops the sequel to "Sonic the Hedgehog" – Up News Info

Paramount Pictures and Sega Sammy have set a sequel for Sonic the Hedgehog moving. Jeff Fowler will re-direct a script by original scribes Pat Casey and Josh Miller. Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher and Toru Nakahara will re-produce with Hajime Satomi, Haruki Satomi and Tim Miller as executive producers.

Based on the Sega video game franchise, Sonic tells the story of the fastest hedgehog in the world as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans to dominate the world. Tika Sumpter also co-stars with Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.

Released in theaters in February, Sonic the Hedgehog It grossed more than $ 58 million nationwide in its first weekend to become the best national opening for a big screen video game property to date.

Variety first broke the news of the sequel.