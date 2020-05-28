Palo Alto teachers list COVID-19 security demands before returning to classrooms – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML9fe55c72a2ebcecb1760c3865b08637613%

PALO ALTO (Up News Info SF) – Teachers in the Palo Alto Unified School District are asking for personal protective equipment for themselves and their students before they feel confident about reentering a classroom.

The proposal, from the Palo Alto Educators Association, which represents 900 employees, also requests Plexiglas face shields, disposable gloves, aprons, handwash stations, and COVID-19 or antibody tests.

But the requests go beyond PPE. The proposal also includes an increase in nursing staff, a deep cleaning of the classrooms before the start of school, and protocols on how students will line up, enter and exit the classrooms. Teachers also ask that their sick time remain intact if they are to be quarantined.

"Our teachers are soldiers," said the president of the Palo Alto Educators Association, Teri Baldwin. "I tell you, they are working harder than ever."

Baldwin said they are exploring morning and afternoon schedules for elementary students, and staggered or combined schedules for middle and high school students.

The California Department of Education is expected to publish a guide in early June on how it expects schools to reopen in the fall.

Tony Thurmond, the California State Superintendent of Public Instruction, threw clues Wednesday in a virtual press conference on what those guidelines will look like. They are not far from what school districts are already planning.

"We are going to have to use every part of the campus to make sure we are six feet apart," Thurmond said. “Students and staff must wear a mask at school; smaller classes at each school, which means fewer students on the buses; there will be people who will take the temperature of the students. "

For schools across the state, the first lesson for the upcoming school year is how to keep everyone safe.

"It would definitely be more difficult if some of the teachers had to be away for long periods of time, so we want to keep everyone healthy," said Baldwin.

The union plans to discuss its proposal with district leaders on Friday afternoon.