'Palm Springs' Gets Hulu & Drive-In Release Date After Sundance Splash – Up News Info

Earning a record $ 17.5 million Sundance Film Festival royalty contract (plus 69 cents) when Hulu and Neon acquired it this year in Park City, Palm Springs will premiere in Hulu and in theaters across the country through Neon on July 10.

The existential romantic comedy stars Andy Samberg as Nyles and Cristin Milioti as a reluctant bridesmaid having a casual encounter at a wedding in Palm Springs after he rescues her from a disastrous toast. Things get complicated when they find themselves unable to escape the place, themselves, from each other. J.K. Simmons, Meredith Hagner, Camila Mendes, Tyler Hoechlin, and Peter Gallagher also star.

It was one of the few major comedies featured at Sundance this year.

Max Barbakow directed the photo, which was written by Andy Siara and comes from Limelight and Lonely Island Classics. Samberg, Becky Sloviter, Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone, Dylan Sellers and Chris Parker are producers, and Gabby Revilla Lugo is executive producer.

Drive-in cinemas have been among the first in the exhibition industry to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic that has shut down multiplexes worldwide. Some chains and some countries have announced reopening dates from June and July.